Spotless Brands Partners with Ultimate Shine Car Wash

Leading Car Wash Aggregator Plans to Help Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia-based Operator Innovate & Grow

BALTIMORE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotless Brands ("Spotless"), a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, has closed its investment in Ultimate Shine Car Wash ("Ultimate Shine"), a leading car wash operator in Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia. As the only car wash consolidator with the leading position across multiple markets, Spotless will support Ultimate Shine by providing best-in-class processes, capital investment, technology innovation, and operational support to bolster Ultimate Shine's position within its existing markets and expand into new geographies.

"We are excited to partner with Ultimate Shine," said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless. "After extensive research into the car wash industry, we have identified Ultimate Shine as an operator uniquely positioned to expand its footprint both within its existing markets as well as into new markets. For more than 17 years, Ultimate Shine has provided high-quality services and excellence across eastern Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Spotless looks forward to providing the resources to expand, enhance its services, and maintain Ultimate Shine's position as the premier car wash operator of choice."

Ultimate Shine Car Wash was established in 2005 by David Wild and operates 17 locations across eastern Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The family-owned operation is committed to providing consistent quality customer-service and offers a variety of express wash options.

Spotless has identified Ultimate Shine as an operator uniquely positioned to scale and build an enduring business within its market. In addition to its existing locations, Ultimate Shine has an actionable pipeline of over 30 de novo opportunities. Spotless and Ultimate Shine are aligned on a win-win value creation strategy that combines Ultimate Shine's local knowledge and premier locations with Spotless Brands' innovative best practices and winning customer centric and member driven playbook. The partnership aims to grow Ultimate Shine's business to over 50 locations by 2023.

"We could not be more pleased to partner with Spotless, an organization that shares our vision for quality, growth and innovation," said Ultimate Shine Founder and President David Wild. "Spotless went to great lengths to understand our business and develop a forward-thinking plan for sustainable expansion that synergizes both companies' strengths. We are excited to be entering this agreement with a partner that has operational best practices and strategies to further scale our business."

Spotless' portfolio now includes 120 units across Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Maryland via its market-leading brands, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Okie Express Auto Wash, Flagship Car Wash, and Ultimate Shine Car Wash with an additional 50 units set to open in 2022, totaling 170 units by year end. With an unmatched platform for growth and strong leadership team in place, Spotless is attracting premier car wash operators to join its growing network of industry-leading brands and expects to add two to four designated marketing areas (DMA) in 2022 with plans to reach 250 car wash units by 2023.

Spotless is dedicated to executing a purposeful growth strategy by partnering with leading express car wash operators in attractive markets. Please contact Christian Seem at cseem@spotlessbrands.com to discuss partnership and new development opportunities.

ABOUT SPOTLESS BRANDS

Access Holdings formed Spotless Brands in 2019 with a singular goal: to build market-leading car wash platforms in partnership with world-class operators. Through its partnerships with Flagship Car Wash, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Okie Express Auto Wash, and Ultimate Shine Car Wash, Spotless Brands currently operates 120 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. With a robust pipeline of acquisitions and new development opportunities, Spotless Brands is on track to significantly expand in each of its markets in 2022. For more information, please visit www.spotlessbrands.com.

ABOUT ACCESS HOLDINGS

Access Holdings Management Company LLC is a Baltimore-based middle-market investment firm with over $2.1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2013, Access provides high-quality, direct investments opportunities to create concentrated portfolios of essential service-based businesses in North America. We undertake active build-and-buy strategies, pursuing what we want to own, great markets and distinct business models. In doing so, Access partners, scales, and innovates to build enduring businesses. For more information, please visit www.accessholdings.com .

