The Bank of London and SAP Fioneer join forces to disrupt global clearing and transaction banking

WALLDORF, Germany and LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of London, the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency and transaction bank, has teamed up with SAP Fioneer, a leading global provider of financial services software solutions and platforms, to transform and simplify global clearing and transaction banking.

The Bank of London is the UK's second clearing bank authorised in the last 250 years. Its technology platform is engineered to be a foundational building block of borderless economic infrastructure of the future. The solution uses a combination of The Bank of London's own unique patented technologies in parallel with SAP Fioneer's proven hyper-scalable cloud banking platform.

SAP Fioneer's Cloud for Banking platform (C4B) is seamlessly integrated with The Bank of London's API, providing the UK's first fully integrated real-time, friction free compliance, clearance, settlement, and payments solution designed to service banks, fintechs and corporates. After the expected go live in October 2022, the solution will provide the fastest connection to payment schemes in the market.

Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive & Founder of The Bank of London, commented: "Combining our offering will provide the world's leading solution for compliance, clearing, payments and settlement in GBP, EUR and USD. Now banks, fintechs and corporates gain significant advantages over their competitors, benefiting from near instant clearing, settlement and payments without liquidity constraints or financial intermediary friction in the flow of funds."

Dirk Kruse, CEO at SAP Fioneer, commented: "To achieve real innovation and disrupt the global clearing and transaction market at the heart of banking, The Bank of London needed a partner who could deliver stable solutions at hyper-scale. SAP Fioneer provided exactly that: rooted in world-class technology coupled with the agility to co-innovate and seamlessly integrate with our customers' systems. We are excited to partner with The Bank of London to achieve its goals and support its growth journey as a major player in the market."

Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between the global technology leader SAP and PE firm Dediq, SAP Fioneer set out to accelerate innovation in the financial services industry for and with its customers. SAP Fioneer's integrated C4B runs on SAP's S/4HANA® Enterprise Cloud and SAP Business Technology Platform and is an open platform with a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and quick time to market.

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank.

Launched in November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second in 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first bank in history to attain 'unicorn' status upon debut.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York and Belfast, The Bank of London has been established to serve banks, clearing houses, digital & traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies, from local fintechs to global institutions, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch fully compliant financial products and services in-country and across-borders.

For more information, visit www.thebankoflondon.com.

Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between the global technology leader SAP and private equity firm DEDIQ, SAP Fioneer's vision is to build the next generation of financial services software and platforms.

By combining proven world-class technology with development expertise and a broad ecosystem of partners, SAP Fioneer enables banks and insurance companies to transform, grow and differentiate their business while meeting their needs for speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency through digital business innovation, cloud technology, and solutions that cover banking and insurance processes end-to-end. SAP Fioneer has offices and operations spanning the globe and a strong presence in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.sapfioneer.com.

