Combat-decorated Navy SEAL Honors Armed Services with Special NFT Series, Exclusively on USAMemorabilia.com (Powered by Parler)

Initial NFT Drop, 'The Valor Collection' Arrives for Patriotic Collectors Ahead of July 4th, Provides a Collectable Limited-Edition Special Ops NFT, Utilities, and Benefits Red Circle Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'The Valor Collection' is a patriotic NFT (non-fungible token) project presented in collaboration with combat-decorated U.S. Navy SEAL Master Training Specialist and NYT best-selling author Eric Davis drops at 9am EDT Tuesday, June 28th, exclusively on USAMemorabilia.com. The collection celebrates and honors four branches of the U.S. military and delivers the initial 500 limited-edition NFTs ahead of Independence Day, with the remaining 2,000 NFTs dropping at a future date. Part of the 'The War Room Collective' dropping throughout 2022, The Valor Collection NFTs will be minted and available at the price of $100, which can be purchased using major debit /credit cards.

The Valor Collection, exclusively at USAmemorabilia.com (PRNewswire)

"I am humbled and excited to honor and highlight the U.S. Armed Forces," said Eric Davis. "This collection is an amazing opportunity to support SOF veterans, while celebrating service members' valor and continuing efforts to deliver our freedom and independence."

The first 500 NFTs will be served gumball style, where each NFT is minted and delivered at random, with collectors uncovering their military branch after purchase. Those who collect all four branches — Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps — can unlock a free Special Ops NFT. Together, the five assets complete a digital mural, and collectors will obtain access to elite opportunities through NFT utilities. To sign up for email notifications and exciting updates about the collective, visit USAmemorabilia.com and follow @USAmemorabilia.

The Valor Collection will be verified and tradable on select secondary Solana-based NFT marketplaces. 'The War Room Collective' is an exclusive project that will feature additional drops prior to Labor Day in September and Veteran's Day in November – all on USAmemorabilia.com. 'The Valor Collection' project will help support military families of fallen and wounded U.S. Special Operations heroes via the Red Circle Foundation, a non-profit that serves as a unique, rapid-funding force.

About: Eric Davis is a combat-decorated U.S. Navy SEAL recognized as one of the premier sniper instructors for the Naval Special Warfare sniper program, where he was the Stealth & Concealment course manager. During his tours with the SEAL Teams, he performed clandestine intelligence operations in some of the most dangerous places on the planet. Today, Davis leverages his training and operational expertise to elevate the performance of corporate and individual clients through his business, Average Frog. Davis is also the bestselling author of Raising Men: Lessons Navy SEALs Learned From Their Training and Taught to Their Sons. He enjoys climbing, mountain biking, and surfing the beaches of CA, where he lives with his family.

About: The Red Circle Foundation: provides rapid assistance to fallen and wounded US Special Operations heroes and their families. RCF's Gap Funding covers memorial services, emergency travel, household expenses, recreational rehab programs, and more. Scholarships are also available for service members' children. Learn more at: https://redcirclefoundation.org/

About: USA Memorabilia: USA Memorabilia is the premiere NFT platform featuring United States memorabilia; and gives fans the ability to purchase patriotic-themed collectables with immutable provenance, permanently recorded on the blockchain. USAmemorabilia.com releases digital collectibles that regularly highlight historical moments, notable patriots, national holidays, important monuments, and landmarks. The marketplace is powered by Parler.

About: Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more visit https://parler.com or download on the iOS App Store now.

Press Inquiries Media@parler.com #thevalorcollection #nfts #USA #USAmemorabilia

The Valor Collection celebrates and honors four branches of the U.S. military and delivers the initial 500 limited-edition NFTs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parler