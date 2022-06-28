Five Haber Law Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers

MIAMI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law , a law Firm recognized for their outstanding achievements several years in a row, is honored to be recognized as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars once again. This highly selective list of well-respected Florida attorneys is an immense prestige for the firm. The recognition entails a thorough review of the Firm's expertise including construction litigation, real estate, general litigation, and business litigation.

The following Haber Law attorneys are recognized as 2022 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars:

Roger Slade – Top Rated Attorney in Business Litigation

Frank Soto – Top Rated Attorney in Construction Litigation

Hal Lewis – Top Rated Attorney in Real Estate

David Podein – Rising Star in Real Estate

Rebecca Casamayor – Rising Star in Real Estate

"Our law Firm is proud of the accomplishments of its outstanding attorneys, and we continue to be acknowledged by our peers for our achievements in the Firm's four core practice areas— commercial litigation, construction law, real estate, and condominium law. Our Firm continues to expand while remaining true to our ideals of excellence and quality lawyering for a fair price which our clients respect and value," says Shareholder Roger Slade.

Florida Super Lawyers is an attorney rating system owned by Thomson Reuters. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Florida using a patented multiphase selection process involving peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation. No more than 5% of licensed attorneys can be designated a Super Lawyer and no more than 2.5% can be Rising Stars. The Rising Stars list is similarly selective and honors lawyers who are under 40 or have been practicing less than 10 years. The process is designed to find the best attorneys in their field of practice. For more information on Super Lawyers, visit www.superlawyers.com

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 20-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that has four core practice groups, Complex Business Litigation, Construction Law, including design and construction defects litigation, Real Estate, Finance and Transactional Law, and Condominium Association and HOA Law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The Firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success.

Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

