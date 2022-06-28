Jack Henry Named to LinkedIn's Top Companies 2022: Financial Services

Company ranked 6th in LinkedIn's Inaugural List of 25 Top Companies to Work for in Financial Services

MONETT, Mo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) has been named to LinkedIn's inaugural list of best workplaces for career growth in financial services. Jack Henry ranked sixth among the top financial companies that are investing in talent and helping set up employees for long-term success.

"We take pride at Jack Henry in being an industry leader and are honored that LinkedIn has recognized our ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "When our Associates succeed, we succeed. That's why we continually strive to bring value to our Associates through competitive compensation, health/wellness packages, continuing education, career advancement opportunities, and purpose-driven work."

To compile the list, LinkedIn looked at data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

