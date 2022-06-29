NEW SAHLEN'S HOT DOGS NOW AVAILABLE AT BIG Y

Sahlen Packing Co. Adds Signature Tender Casing, Natural Casing & New Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs to New England Grocery Retail Stores

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Three varieties of Sahlen's Hot Dogs, in various packaging sizes, can now be found at Big Y retail locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including one- and three-pound packs of Sahlen's most sought-after hot dog product—Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs.

Other Sahlen products to hit Big Y include Sahlen's Natural Casing Pork & Beef Hot Dogs and nine-ounce packages of Sahlen's new Grilled For You™ Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, which come pre-grilled.

Having previously launched in the Western New York market both in retail and grab-and-go foodservice locations, Sahlen's Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs make it possible for Big Y customers unable to grill due to lack of time, space, or grilling equipment to experience the premium ingredients, Smokehouse seasonings, and signature snap of an Original Sahlen Hot Dog. Big Y's new addition, and Sahlen's latest product release Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs, adds a convenient time-saving option for on-the-go consumers, able to be heated quickly in a variety of methods such as air frying, sautéing, broiling, microwaving, and others.

Founded in 1869, and now in its fifth generation of family ownership, Sahlen Packing Co. has delivered premium hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats to consumers, foodservice operators, and grocery retail chains across the country. Now, Big Y shoppers can find Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef, Natural Casing Pork & Beef, and Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, in time for one of the biggest grilling, BBQ, and cookout holidays of the year.

Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, on the new product offering at Big Y, "We couldn't be more excited to offer our retail partner and their loyal customers across New England with the premium hot dogs they deserve. We believe that no matter an individual's familiarity with Sahlen's Hot Dogs, it only takes one taste to create a lifelong loyalist. We look forward to doing just that with the introduction of our original Smokehouse Tender Casing, Natural Casing, and Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs at nearly 100 Big Y locations."

Sahlen's Tender Casing Pork & Beef, Natural Casing Pork & Beef, and Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs are crafted with whole and fresh pieces of meat, contain gluten-free ingredients, use a savory blend of Smokehouse seasonings, and are produced at a state-of-the-art facility in Buffalo, NY.

With the addition of these three products to Big Y before Independence Day, more expats and current Sahlen Packing Co. loyalists can have regular access to their favorite hot dog products, while new customers can experience an elevated hot dog experience—whether they look to grill the signature Smokehouse Hot Dogs over a charcoal grill or need a meal on-the-go made possible by Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs.

Big Y customers can find and purchase these new Sahlen products at a location near them, as they prepare for their summer cookouts and Fourth of July gatherings around the grill. For further information on Big Y, or to find a nearby grocery location, visit bigy.com.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com.

Sahlen Packing Co. | 318 Howard St., Buffalo, NY 14206 | sahlen.com

CONTACT:

Sahlen Packing Co.

318 Howard Street

Buffalo, NY 14206

716-852-8677

Sahlen Packing Company was founded in 1869 as a family business and continues to be operated by the Sahlen family today. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, Sahlen products have grown from WNY’s favorite hot dog to having our hot dogs and deli meat available across the country in over 35 states and now, online. Our dedication to providing each one of our customers with the quality meat products they deserve is matched only by the delicious flavor those products pack with each bite. (PRNewsfoto/Sahlen Packing Co.) (PRNewswire)

