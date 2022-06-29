Swiss Startup Numarics Secures Leading Position In European FinTech With Strategic CHF 2 Mio Funding

ZURICH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss fintech startup Numarics is on its way to becoming the standard for state-of-the-art financial management and accounting for creators and small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe. Recently, two renowned venture capital funds stepped in to finance the expansion of the team, product and distribution.

For the first financing round, the Swiss founders and experts in finance and automation decided for geographical proximity and knowledge transfer by the investors of choice. With this in mind, the team successfully closed a CHF 2.1 million financing round led by Wingman Ventures, further securing its top position as a business solution.

Wingman Ventures and co-investor SeedX are excellent knowledge partners for the Swiss ecosystem, where Numarics has launched as its first market. "Both are ideal partners - while Wingman Ventures is known to be the first choice for Swiss founder teams at our stage, SeedX adds their impressive experience in the fintech sector to the round," says Dominique Rey, Co-Founder and CEO of Numarics.

"Wingman and SeedX understand the enormous growth potential for a solution like ours in the European market and know the value of a financially and politically safe haven like Switzerland as a market entry country," says Kristian Kabashi, co-founder of Numarics. Numarics onboarded more than 200 paying customers during the launch period alone. Following the release of the Numarics app in September 2021, the mobile-first strategy was awarded Gold at the prestigious Best of Swiss App Awards.

Numarics was developed by Swiss experts in finance, auditing, artificial intelligence and automation with a vision to seamlessly integrate business management into the lifestyle of today's entrepreneurs.

The founding team of Numarics is composed of Dominique Rey, an experienced certified public accountant with years of experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kristian Kabashi, a process automation expert with strong international ties, and founding partner Volker Doberanzke, PhD, a seasoned business leader with a finance background.

"Financial management is increasingly becoming technology management. We work with highly specialized experts who are focused on securing their position in the future market," explains Volker Doberanzke, Founding Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. This means we continue to invest in top trained accountants and auditors who make up the Numarics operations team, which is available to Numarics users for individual advice and tailor-made support. ''Our decisive advantage is the knowledge of the human trust factor that we deliver,'' adds Rey. By the end of June, Numarics will employ more than 60 employees.

