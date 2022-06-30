TTEC Wins Stevie® Award for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

DENVER, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, was presented a bronze Stevie Award for achievement in diversity and inclusion.

This year's award is credited to the innovative initiatives created by the TTEC Diversity Council, a global institution that infuses the company's culture with programs that activate the principles of tolerance and inclusion.

The American Business Awards is a premier business awards program that is open to all organizations operating in the U.S. and features a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony on June 13.

"Being recognized as a global leader in diversity and inclusion is gratifying for TTEC," said Colleen Ritchie, TTEC Senior Vice President for Global Operations Support and the Chairperson for TTEC's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council. "Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is deeply woven into our values, beliefs, and culture leading to improved employee and customer experiences."

The TTEC Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council aspires to create diverse teams at all levels of the organization. TTEC worked with a series of diversity experts to develop our patent-pending AI-powered Humanify® DEI+ BOT and curriculum. TTEC supports diversity through mentorship, open dialog, and opportunities for professional development. Some initiatives include Pride Month, PWD Awareness Campaign, and Women in Leadership.

This year, more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and various industries were submitted for consideration in a variety of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

In addition to the bronze Stevie Award win, TTEC also earned four additional awards:

Most Valuable Technical Innovation – Vaccinate NOW, Grand award

Customer Service Team of the Year – TTEC Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Silver award

Most Valuable Service – Vaccinate NOW, Silver award

Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year - Business Services – TTEC Wage and Labor Thought Leadership 2022, Bronze award

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for digital CX transformation. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/apac .

Investor Contact

Paul Miller

paul.miller@ttec.com

303-397-8641

Media Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

303-397-9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.