KayaPush Integrates with Flowhub Providing a Powerful All-In-One Cannabis Software Solution for Dispensaries

Flowhub now integrates with KayaPush, saving dispensary owners up to 40 hours of admin work per week.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - KayaPush is the all-in-one cannabis software that helps dispensary owners scale by simplifying payroll, HR, time tracking, and scheduling.

KayaPush has partnered with POS solution Flowhub , becoming their first official payroll and workforce management partner to offer an integrated solution.

This integration will provide dispensary owners with deep insights to help streamline their operations and make data-driven business decisions.

With the Flowhub and KayaPush integration, dispensary owners have the ability to:

Manage labor and sales spending through customizable reports.

Measure real-time labor vs. sales insights.

Pull live historical and sales data.

Generate visual heat maps to measure peak hours of operations.

Leverage auto-generated staff schedules built from labor vs. sales insights.

Streamline and run dispensary payroll in 5 minutes or less.

Dispensary owners who use the KayaPush and Flowhub integration will also benefit from Flowhub's Metrc integration and the ability to run dispensary payroll in over 14 US states.

"Dispensaries face significant challenges compared to traditional retailers due to federal illegality, particularly regarding HR and payroll services. Flowhub is proud to integrate with KayaPush to provide best-in-class cannabis technology and operational improvements for our retail partners." - Leandre Johns, COO at Flowhub

Due to the efficiency of the integration, user data reveals that the KayaPush and Flowhub integration can save dispensary owners up to 40 hours per week of administrative time.

This solution is also the ideal choice for multi-location dispensary owners and operators due to the visibility and flexibility it provides for multi-location users.

CEO of KayaPush, Tommy Truong anticipates a huge demand for this integrated solution, "We're excited to offer dispensary owners a turn-key solution to manage their operations. The KayaPush and Flowhub integration provides dispensaries with meaningful insights to help manage their people and scale operations."

Tommy believes that in an industry as complex as cannabis, it's critical to have reliable and compliant solutions to help dispensary owners succeed.

KayaPush is currently offering a free trial to dispensary owners looking for payroll, HR, and workforce management solutions.

Company Information

About: Kayapush is an all-in-one platform that helps dispensary owners grow and scale by simplifying dispensary payroll , HR, time tracking, and scheduling.

Website: www.kayapush.com

