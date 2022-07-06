Former TSYS Executive Named New CEO and President of Beyond

Industry Veteran Bob Carr Names New CEO of Fast-Growing Payment Technology Company

PRINCETON, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Bob Carr, founder of Beyond, announced he would step out of his role as CEO while remaining the Executive Chairman of the Board. He has appointed Mike Peters as the company's new CEO and President. Peters, who brings 38 years of industry experience and formerly served as the CEO and SEVP of TSYS Merchant Solutions, will also sit on the Board of Directors. As CEO and President, Peters will assume management of the company's day-to-day operations, leading Beyond as it continues to grow.

Peters has a clear plan to increase Beyond's growth rate and a roadmap to transform the company into the industry's best

"It's been an incredible honor to serve as CEO since founding Beyond in 2017 and I'm tremendously proud of everything our team has accomplished in these last five years. From the expansion of our product suite to the strides we've made supporting our beneficiary Give Back, we've made significant progress towards achieving our company's top goals," reflected Carr.

"I chose Mike for this role because of his robust experience and incredible background. He has a clear plan to increase our growth rate and I'm confident he has the roadmap to transform this already exceptional company into the best in the industry," Carr explained. "Mike is the guy who gets his hands dirty. He knows the industry, he loves our model, and he loves our people—I can't wait to see where he takes us."

Peters comes to Beyond with broad experience in payments technology leadership, having led teams at industry giants like TSYS, JPMorgan Chase, and First Data. He has experience generating multi-billion-dollar revenue growth, achieving aggressive goals, and driving sales through creative and diversified strategies.

"I want to thank Bob Carr and the Beyond Board of Directors for entrusting me with the next chapter of Beyond's story. I believe in the mission and values of Beyond and what Bob Carr has spent these past five years building," noted Peters.

"Together, we will continue to deliver on Beyond's core values, upholding our promises to our team members, customers, and the communities we serve. Beyond will continue to bring our clients the innovative products they need, with the transparent, honest business practices they expect and deserve," remarked Peters.

As the payments industry consolidates through mergers, vertical consolidation, and technological advancements, Peters' unique perspective and proven experience will accelerate Beyond's growth and solidify its position as a top player in the industry.

See Peters' full remarks here.

About Beyond

One of the country's fastest-growing financial technology companies, Beyond offers a suite of SMB payment and business solutions. Guided by the Beyond Promises, the company provides transparent statements, fixed pricing, and always keep its local Business Advocates at the forefront. Learn more about the unprecedented commitments Beyond makes to its clients.

Contact:

Debbie Mackintosh,

debbie.mackintosh@getbeyond.com

Mike Peters | Beyond CEO and Presidentlinkedin.com/in/michael-peters-9b148113/ (PRNewswire)

getbeyond.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Get Beyond