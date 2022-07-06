Hayden AI Approved as Nlets Strategic Partner

Strategic Partnership enables Hayden AI to partner with justice and public safety agencies across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden AI, an emerging leader in smart traffic enforcement powered by artificial intelligence, today announced that it has been approved as a Strategic Partner of Nlets, the International Justice and Public Safety Network. Upon successful completion of the Nlets security audit, Hayden AI will be provided access to the Nlets network, which is essential for Hayden AI to support law enforcement agencies with smart traffic solutions.

Hayden AI approved as Nlets partner

Hayden AI approved as a Strategic Partner of Nlets

This achievement follows Nlets' vigorous technical and financial vetting of Hayden AI technologies and formal approval from the Nlets Board of Directors. Strategic partners like Hayden AI support Nlets' mission of allowing qualified organizations to securely and appropriately utilize the national and international reach of Nlets for the benefit of the justice community.

"The Nlets Strategic Partnership is the most distinguished data security and privacy partnership an organization can hold," said Chris Carson, Hayden AI CEO. "Our leadership team includes experts in government, cybersecurity, and data science. We understand how crucial it is to design for security and privacy from the beginning and to consistently utilize best practices to maintain the highest standards. We're thrilled that our enforcement tools are available to law enforcement through our partnership with Nlets, and that Hayden AI is part of the Nlets family."

Nlets links together and supports law enforcement, justice and public safety agencies at all levels of government in sharing and exchanging critical information that meets stringent FBI CJIS policies, standards, and guidelines. The Nlets strategic partnership allows Hayden AI enforcement technologies to identify the registered owner of a vehicle when necessary, for violation purposes. It is a valuable tool to further enable the violation enforcement process.

About Hayden AI

Hayden AI is pioneering smart traffic enforcement, using computer vision and artificial intelligence on a mobile fleet of cameras to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of municipal fleet vehicles. Our platform allows government agencies to enforce traffic laws, while harnessing AioT data to gain actionable insights that help enhance the quality of life of their communities. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.