Arcline Acquires Custom Interconnects and Forms Qnnect

PAINESVILLE, Ohio, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline") today announced the acquisition of Custom Interconnects LLC ("Custom Interconnects") and the formation of Qnnect LLC ("Qnnect"), a specialty interconnects platform aimed at solving critical connectivity challenges in high-performance applications. Qnnect brings Custom Interconnects together with Meritec and Joy Signal Technology.

Custom Interconnects designs and manufacturers Fuzz Buttons®, a high-performance, proprietary contact pin technology enabling critical applications within the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries. Fuzz Buttons® perform exceptionally well in small form factor electronics that require low signal distortion, high frequency, low insertion force, and shock and vibration resistance.

"I am excited to welcome the Custom Interconnects team to the Qnnect family," said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect. "With more than 40 years of experience designing custom Fuzz Buttons® to meet its customers' high performance connectivity requirements, Custom Interconnects expands Qnnect's industry leading technologies to better solve our customers' connectivity challenges."

Edward Petsuch, CEO of Custom Interconnects, added, "We are extremely proud of the legacy our team has built around consistently providing high quality products and enabling our customers to achieve their technology goals. I look forward to seeing the business continue to grow within Qnnect."

About Qnnect

Qnnect is a leading global producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers. Qnnect's connector and interconnect businesses have over 100 years of combined experience as trusted partners in the Defense & Aerospace, Hi-Rel, Semiconductor, Test & Measurement, and Consumer Electronics markets. For more information, visit www.qnnectnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

