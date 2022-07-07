PureWeb and SuperViz are creating a more productive metaverse built on real-time connection

SuperViz offers PureWeb customers the ability to introduce real-time audiovisual meeting features into streamed immersive 3D experiences.

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PureWeb , the leading enterprise platform for streaming interactive, web-based 3D content has partnered with SuperViz , the leading telepresence platform for meeting inside virtual spaces. This partnership will now enable people to easily see and speak with others in real time with a sense of presence–all within a streamed 3D environment as if they were there together.

With the SuperViz and PureWeb integration, brands and businesses can now host immersive 3D experiences built using Unreal Engine or Unity, stream it to any device using the PureWeb platform, and invite participants into a real-time meeting or guided tour within the experience using SuperViz's audiovisual integration - no downloads or special equipment needed.

"There's so much buzz around all the cool, immersive experiences that are possible in the metaverse," says Kevin Viggers, Head of R&D at PureWeb. "But the thing that will really make the metaverse a persistent part of our lives is the ability to fulfill one of our core human needs: to connect with others. This new Superviz integration allows PureWeb Reality applications to connect with anyone while enjoying a metaverse experience."

"SuperViz's mission to improve global access to remote collaboration and connection where a location is the subject, aligns perfectly with PureWeb's mission to make the metaverse accessible," says Russ Rive, SuperViz CEO and Cofounder. "With this new integration, anyone, anywhere can not only distribute their immersive 3D experiences but use them to connect, conduct business, and collaborate inside the projects as if they were there together."

This PureWeb x SuperViz integration can be used to deliver real-time meetings, guided tours, and remote collaboration for any 3D experience, for any industry, at a global scale.

How we work, play, and connect remotely is evolving at a rapid pace, and PureWeb is excited to partner with SuperViz to take metaverse experiences to the next level.

About PureWeb

PureWeb is the enterprise solution for cloud distribution of immersive 3D metaverse applications. These applications, built in Unreal Engine or Unity, support architectural visualizations, digital twins, internal collaboration, customer engagement, and the next generation of commercial metaverse experiences.

PureWeb simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of such applications, enabling users to access each experience through any web browser on any device.

Our platform efficiently manages cloud infrastructure and global usage, while minimizing latency and cost.

About SuperViz

SuperViz is a telepresence platform for immersive collaboration inside spatial content. A combination of video conferencing and avatars inside virtual spaces creates a sense of presence directly in browsers. People can virtually teleport together to any location by simply clicking a meeting web link. SuperViz serves industries where remote spaces and 3D models are integral to their operations. Industries include manufacturing, AEC, BIM, construction management, real estate, property management, insurance, retail, and B2B metaverse applications.

