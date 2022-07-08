Infinix Releases Stunning New NOTE 12 5G Series with Next-Level Photographic Capabilities

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today unveils two new 5G smartphones in the NOTE 12 series lineup - NOTE 12 PRO 5G and NOTE 12 5G. Launching as the first 5G smart phones in the NOTE series, these models deliver 5G availability to everyone, and provide consumers with ultra-fast seamless connectivity, speedy and stable downloads and a truly breathtaking smartphone gaming experience.

The NOTE 12 5G Series comes equipped with a top-notch photography system with three high-definition cameras, which give the NOTE 12 PRO 5G an unparalleled smartphone photography experience thanks to the crisp 108MP camera. In addition, the NOTE 12 PRO 5G & the NOTE 12 5G feature a super large 6.7-inch true-color AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, a massive 5000mAh battery with ultra-fast 33W quick charge keeps the devices powered up all day long.

"The development of 5G technology has accelerated to a breakneck pace with the industry-wide adoption of 5G. 5G technology is now readily available for mid-range smartphones thanks to lower costs and faster production. To popularize 5G technology and its amazing benefits, Infinix has been working on powerful smartphones with stunning photographic capabilities, clear & vibrant screens, and trendy design language to meet the needs of users in emerging markets. We believe that the NOTE 12 5G series will allow consumers to fully utilize the speed and convenience of a smart 5G powered digital lifestyle." Vento Lin, Product Manager of NOTE Series at Infinix Mobility.

The Power of 5G Technology

The NOTE 12 5G series come fully loaded with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810, an ultra power efficient 6nm razor thin processor that's boosted by big core performance with CPU frequencies up to 2.4GHz that delivers a fantastic smartphone experience. By integrating a low-power 5G modem and fully supporting the independent (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networking, the phone offers super-fast 5G networks for the global traveller. The NOTE 12 PRO 5G and NOTE 12 5G also support a 5G dual-card dual-standby functionality to offer the best network connection at all times for maximum connectivity and flexibility.

The NOTE 12 5G Series introduces self-developed SMART 5G technology that enables a reduction in power consumption of NOTE 12 5G Series smartphones by up to 20% [1]. SMART 5G improves the days of usage time by 4 hours [2] through the independent research and development and optimization of key technologies by Infinix, resulting in lower power consumption and longer battery life. SMART 5G can judge the network status and intelligently identify low-power scenarios, it enables a seamless handover of 30+ application scenarios in a smooth manner. SMART 5G also provides consumers with a better user experience through in-depth insight into consumer habits and customized optimized days of usage solutions for consumers.

Next-Level Smartphone Photography

Empowered with the latest Samsung 108MP sensor S5KHM6, the NOTE 12 PRO 5G enhances visual content and restores numerous details beyond human eye recognition. The f/1.75 aperture lens, which supports 9-in-1 Super Pixel, helps photographers to create truly stunning photographs. The 1/1.67-inch super large image sensor and 1.92μm unit pixel size allow more light into the lens resulting in enhanced quality in lowlight for breathtaking night shots. By utilizing professional night shooting mode, the NOTE 12 Pro 5G and NOTE 12 5G can capture more light at night, restore realistic and richer details, and present clear and vivid portraits. Furthermore, for users looking for the perfect selfie, the NOTE 12 Pro 5G and NOTE 12 5G also offer a 16MP front camera for snapping the perfect shot. The NOTE 12 5G's camera unit raises the bar for mid-range smartphones photographic standards giving users a smartphone photography experience which is unparalleled in the mobile photography industry.

A Stunning Visual Experience

The NOTE 12 PRO 5G & NOTE 12 5G come with a stunningly slim 6.7-inch FHD+ true-color AMOLED screen which displays rich vivid colors. Compared with conventional LCD screens, AMOLED is more power-efficient and doesn't leak light. With a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100000:1 color contrast ratio, the NOTE 12 Pro 5G and NOTE 12 5G screens deliver a truly immersive visual experience. Designed around an aesthetically pleasing 92% screen-to-body ratio both devices provide an excellent viewing experience in a compact package to customers for the first time featuring an AMOLED screen on an affordable smartphone.

The devices are just 7.9mm in thickness thanks to careful & innovative design and arrangement making the NOTE 12 PRO 5G & the NOTE 12 5G a clear representation of Infinix's continuous journey of optimization and structural improvement of design and technology so that young consumers around the world can access top-notch technology at attainable price points.

Available in two glossy finishes – Force Black and Snowfall, the NOTE 12 5G Series stands out from the crowd its striking appearance is instantly recognizable.

All the RAM You Need

Thanks to the unique Extended RAM technology, the NOTE 12 Pro 5G provides extensive memory for buttery smooth app management and heavy usage. Sporting a massive 8GB+5GB (equivalent to 13GB) of RAM, which supports up to 20 apps running at the same time [3], this device effortlessly multitasks everything the user could throw at it. The NOTE 12 5G provides a memory space of 6GB+3GB (equivalent to 9GB), which offers amazing power and performance within its price range.

Additional key features

Infinix's Monster Game Kit provides consumers with visual, auditory, and tactile sensations for an immersive gaming experience, with the Dar-link 2.0 ultimate game booster, the XArena enhanced game system, the Linear Motor Tactile System, and the 9-layer graphene cooling system make smartphone gaming better than ever before.

Dual Speakers with DTS: The NOTE 12 5G Series creates a powerful 360-degree surround sound with enhanced audio.

Graphene Cooling System: The NOTE 12 5G series has 9-Layer Cooling System with graphene for up to 5 degrees Celsius reduction in core temperature to keep the device running cool.

Linear Motor Tactile Systems: The NOTE 12 5G series integrates a Linear Motor Tactile System giving users a completely new touch experience while gaming.

Infinix's Dar-Link 2.0: Software improves image stability based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously optimizing device temperature, battery and memory during gameplay .

XOS 10.6 Software: The NOTE 12 Series features new XOS 10.6 software based on Android 12, which includes new features such as Storage Optimizer, Lightning Multi-Window, Privacy Guardian and more.

Pricing & Availability

The NOTE 12 5G Series will be first available in India from July 8th. The NOTE 12 Pro 5G will cost about $249 alongside the NOTE 12 5G which starts at $199. The series will include variations based on customer and market demands. Prices and availability will vary from region to region.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013.

Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1] [2] [3] All data are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors.

