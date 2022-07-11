Anthology Introduces Intelligent Experiences at Anthology Together

New Product Vision to Enhance Student Success, Support Institution Goals by Connecting Data to Deliver Meaningful Insights

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today introduced Anthology Intelligent Experiences (iX)™, the company's vision for a connected ecosystem of products and services that use data to power meaningful interactions both in and outside the classroom.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

The Anthology iX approach will create interactive moments by breaking down data silos and combining insights across critical systems to inform more relevant engagement between staff, faculty and learners. By contextualizing data to make it actionable and marrying it with experiences that have historically been routine, the iX vision applied to Anthology's products will deliver real-time insights that help educators and administrators provide better services and support to students, while learners also receive the right data to make more informed decisions.

"With Intelligent Experiences incorporated into daily interactions, institutions are better positioned to meet strategic objectives like raising retention rates and keeping students on track for graduation," said JD White, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "Our clients have an incredible amount of information at their fingertips and Anthology is the only technology partner capable of blending that data with experiences to proactively surface the right insights, at the right time, because we have the most comprehensive suite of products in the market."

To support the entire learner journey, both students and institutions depend on a wide range of technologies, including the learning management system (LMS), student information system (SIS), and customer relationship management (CRM) system. Data serves as the structural glue for these solutions and can be used to make everyday actions easier and more impactful by delivering real-time guidance that supports critical decision points within an institution's existing workflows.

"Picture a world where students receive skill-based career readiness maps based on course performance and involvement in activities outside the classroom, allowing them to adapt their education journey to reach a desired outcome while helping advisors scale their support to guide the learner's path. That's an Intelligent Experience, and we can make it a reality within the Anthology portfolio," said White.

Anthology iX was developed in response to institutions' need for proactive insights that do not place the burden of data analysis on users. According to Anthology's 2022 global research study, Comparing University Mindsets and Student Expectations, 94 percent of higher education leaders surveyed agreed that a holistic view of a learner's data pulled across multiple systems would benefit their team and that more personalized experiences would ultimately help more learners at their university achieve their goals.

Anthology maintains the highest data privacy standards and will continue to prioritize the security of client data as it delivers on the iX product vision.

Read more about Anthology Intelligent Experiences here.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

Media Contact:

Chelcee Coffman

Anthology

704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology