Commercial California King Salmon Season Officially Back in Action

With the season open again for select days in July, consumers can now expect to find fresh, wild-caught salmon locally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a recent season break, the 2022 commercial California King salmon season is officially back on, and California's commercial fishermen are reporting great catches.

"Now that the season is open again and the fishing area has expanded, consumers will again see fresh, local California King salmon in their favorite markets," said David Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of the California Salmon Council. "And if you're a salmon lover, you know there is nothing quite like wild-caught California King salmon. So we encourage everyone to run, not walk, to their local super markets and favorite restaurants and enjoy it while it's in season."

The season is currently open now and following a short break mid-month, will resume again at the end of July. Only available May through October, fresh, wild-caught, California King salmon can be found locally at select grocery stores, fish markets, fine restaurants, farmers markets and even direct from fisherman, right off the dock. Renowned for their firm texture, robust flavor and for containing higher levels of Omega-3 fatty acids than other salmon varieties, California King salmon also provides consumers with a sustainable, responsible option.

