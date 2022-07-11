Greenidge Generation Provides June 2022 Operational Update

June 2022 Operational Update

Produced approximately 230 bitcoin in June 2022 and 1,183 bitcoin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

Hashrate capacity of approximately 2.5 EH/s from approximately 27,500 miners as of June 30, 2022

24% of hash rate capacity located at Spartanburg, SC facility

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today provided an operational update for the month of June 2022.

During the month of June 2022, Greenidge produced approximately 230 bitcoin, bringing the total bitcoin production for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 1,183. As of June 30, 2022, Greenidge had approximately 2.5 EH/s of mining capacity from approximately 27,500 miners and an additional 200 miners in transit. Approximately 24% of the hashrate capacity was located at Greenidge's facility in Spartanburg, SC which was acquired and commenced operations in December 2021.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral datacenter operations at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

