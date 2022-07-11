SKF Half-year report to be published on 20 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2022 on 20 July at approximately 08:00 (CEST). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/62b9c77a59bc741400061326/skff
Sweden +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode: 371618
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations
