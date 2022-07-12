Circumference Group Acquires Majority Stake in The Computer Works

Partnership to accelerate broadband growth in Arkansas, delivering expanded value to customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circumference Group, a unique, operationally-focused investment firm led by former Endurance International CEO Jeff Fox, has acquired a majority stake in The Computer Works ("TCW"), an Arkansas provider of fiber and fixed wireless internet services to residential and commercial customers. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Circumference Group's extensive operations expertise, coupled with its capital investment, will position TCW to continue to provide critical connectivity to urban and rural customers across Arkansas . TCW President Pat Wilson will continue in his position, and the firm's business headquarters will remain in Conway, Arkansas .

"Our partnership with TCW is a great opportunity to support a successful growing company, and we are thrilled to work with Pat and his team to serve Arkansas customers. TCW exemplifies our strategy of investing in quality businesses focused on delivering long-term customer value," said Jeff Fox , CEO and Founder, Circumference Group.

"Circumference Group has a proven track record in the telecommunications space and is the ideal partner as we continue to expand our services to meet the broadband needs of businesses and consumers across the state. We look forward to working together and further positioning our business for long-term success," said Pat Wilson , CEO of TCW.

About Circumference Group

Circumference Group is a Little Rock, Arkansas based investment firm designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance for its capital partners. For over a decade, Circumference Group has successfully invested in the public and private markets utilizing its Core Value Assessment ("CVA"), a proprietary framework that evaluates a company's growth and cash flow potential, as well as its organizational and operational strengths and weaknesses. The CVA underpins all of Circumference Group's investment strategies.

Circumference Group was founded in 2009 by a team of veteran business operators and investors led by Jeff Fox , a proven executive who has served in multiple leadership roles including CEO of Endurance International Group, CEO of Convergys Corp. and COO of Alltel Wireless.

For more information, please visit www.CircumferenceGroup.com.

About The Computer Works

Founded in 1989, TCW is an ISP serving fiber and fixed wireless subscribers across eight counties in Arkansas. In addition to internet and phone services, the company offers complete monitoring and alerting solutions for computers, servers, networks, and applications. Since 2020, TCW has been a recipient of four Arkansas Rural Connects grants, which have been invested in two new fiber buildouts and two fixed wireless upgrades.

