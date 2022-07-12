First of Its Kind Nylon String Electric Guitar With Revolutionary Pickup System from Córdoba

OXNARD, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Córdoba Guitars is proud to introduce its first nylon string electric guitar and recent winner of Best in Show during the 2022 NAMM Show, the Córdoba Stage. This ultimate nylon string guitar is for playing on stage and addresses feedback issues while also producing Córdoba's authentic acoustic nylon-string tone.

The Stage comes with a revolutionary new pickup system, co-developed with Fishman, and is equipped with easy-to-access volume, EQ, and body blend knobs, allowing players to dial in their preferred acoustic sound. "This was an exciting project for us because the promise of what this new model could do was so huge," declared Larry Fishman, founder of Fishman Transducers. "We ended up with a nylon string guitar that not only sounds and looks beautiful but is also a performer's dream. I think players are going to find the new Córdoba Stage to be a perfect blend of comfort, playability, and performance with truly authentic plugged-in acoustic tone."

The one-of-a-kind guitar is built with a solid fully chambered mahogany body and includes a solid spruce top with a figured flamed maple veneer for projection, bringing the same unplugged acoustic Córdoba sound to all performance environments. It has a comfortable 1.8" (48mm) nut width, fast 16" fretboard radius and thinner neck which makes it slightly thinner than a traditional nylon string guitar, providing a playing experience closer to that of a steel string or electric guitar. This familiarity offers an easy transition for steel string players and those with smaller hands to the world of nylon string guitar. The thin body shape, scaled down perimeter, and carved contours provides ergonomic comfort to players of any style while the deep cutaway gives easy access to all 22 frets.

In support of Córdoba's mission to minimize global impact, the accompanying and newly designed navy-colored gig bag is built with a durable shell made from recycled nylon fishing nets and provides a great solution to carry everything a player would need to be stage ready.

Córdoba Stage Guitar – U.S. Street $699

About Córdoba Guitars

Founded in 1997, Córdoba seeks to guide the evolution of acoustic guitars and ukuleles, blending traditional craftsmanship of the early master luthiers with modern developments. Inspired by the organic beauty and honesty of acoustic instruments, every Córdoba is lightweight, responsive, and a direct descendant of the Spanish tradition. Córdoba continues to challenge the definition of the acoustic guitar without sacrificing the authenticity of its heritage. Learn more at http://www.cordobaguitars.com/stage.

