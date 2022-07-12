Kudelski IoT empowers hardware security for semiconductor manufacturers with new Secure IP portfolio

Semiconductor manufacturers and solution providers can achieve critical certifications in a world of evolving regulations with small-footprint, energy-efficient Secure IP in their SoC designs

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced the launch of its Secure IP portfolio. Secure IP hardware enclaves give semiconductor manufacturers robust cryptographic capabilities when integrated into their system on chip (SoC) products. Companies benefit from a rich array of security services, which are more powerful integrated in hardware than software, while also enabling compliance with most common industry security standards including NIST, FIPS, PSA and SESIP Level 3 or higher.

"Silicon hardware-based security offers better protection from manipulation and interference than its software-based counterpart because it's more difficult to alter or attack the physical device or data entry points," explained Michela Menting, Digital Security Research Director at ABI Research. Kudelski IoT Secure IP is a hardware security enclave that gives SoCs key features like a high-quality and robust true random number generator, secure key storage, robust cryptographic algorithms and countermeasures against side channel attacks (SCA, DPA) and fault attacks (DFA). With a footprint smaller than the competition, it both saves space in SoC designs as well as being more energy efficient.

Secure IP also gives SoC manufacturers, device manufacturers and end users access to services and features that ensure the longevity and profitability of devices and solutions. These features include remote feature authorization, secure firmware over the air updates, advanced data encryption to ensure privacy, and zero-touch or in-field provisioning to ensure secure and scalable operations.

"In an environment where regulation around IoT security is quickly growing and evolving, one thing is already clear: state-of-the-art security and robustness are becoming essential features in almost every component and device design," said Andreas Thiel, Head of Product Centers at u-blox. "Kudelski has been a great security partner helping us embed security at the core of our products so we can enable the services we believe will drive the next generation of chipsets and modules for our business."

"We see increasing regulation and demand for security in almost every IoT market, ranging from consumer IoT, automotive, industrial, telco, medical, and asset tracking," said Frédéric Thomas, CTO of Kudelski IoT. "We foresee that regulation will require hardware IP in most SoC designs going forward, and through this launch we are giving silicon manufacturers a head start on preparing for the coming wave of demand."

Kudelski IoT is uniquely positioned as a leader in this emerging space with its 30+ years of expertise in hardware security, protecting the high-value pay-TV business with advanced content protection and encryption set-top box security management technologies and services. The Kudelski portfolio includes IP covering everything from cellular devices needing the highest levels of security to IP for size/cost constrained devices requiring PSA or SESIP Level 3 certification. Kudelski IoT enables semiconductor manufacturers to easily integrate its Secure IP blocks with SoC lifecycle support such as JTAG and Secure Debug capabilities, and support for Secure Boot using only a very small footprint.

Kudelski IoT has a full offer to integrate security through the entire value chain and does not stop at only providing the security enclave itself. Through Kudelski Lab IoT Center of Excellence services, the company also provides additional tools and services for SoC and device manufacturers to manage the lifecycle of the SoC and devices, including Threat Analysis and Risk Assessments (TARA), security and architecture design review, SoC and device evaluation for certification pre-evaluation (SESIP Level 3, CSPN). Secure IP can be used in combination with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM to manage the device lifecycle and provide a fully secure chip-to-cloud experience for its customers. This includes personalization, key provisioning in the factory as well as in the field, secure firmware updates, and attestation, from design of the IoT solution to refurbishment. As a result, Kudelski IoT fully supports the creation of secure and sustainable products that protect new business models, corporate reputation and regulatory compliance.

