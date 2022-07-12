LiftMaster Introduces a New Smart Video Intercom System that Simplifies Access for Small Multifamily Buildings

LiftMaster Rounds Out Its Line of Smart Video Intercoms, Addressing the Needs of Large Gated Communities to Smaller Boutique Buildings and Everything in Between

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster® , the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, has expanded its line of Smart Video Intercom Access Systems to make access for small multifamily buildings and single-family homes with gates more secure and convenient. Powered by myQ® technology, LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms provide a stand-out smart amenity for any size building, empowering property owners and residents to open doors and manage guest access remotely and enhancing the security of the building with video features.

A third of multifamily property residents are willing to pay an additional 15% per month in rent for smart amenities.

Parks Associates research of multifamily property owners shows a third of residents are willing to pay an additional 15% per month in rent for smart amenities. "There is a growing expectation for technology and also a growing opportunity to invest in technology," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "It's a challenging market right now and investments in technology can fill a gap with staffing, increase value for residents and also operationally, improve property security, and can lower property insurance costs"

Today's small property owners and managers juggle multiple responsibilities. The average individual investor landlord has three properties and 45% manage their own properties making it a challenge to maintain visibility on their property's status and security while ensuring residents have seamless entry. Through the use of myQ® Community software, the Smart Video Intercom can help property and building owners streamline the management of building entrances and residents.

"Over the past two years, LiftMaster has introduced Smart Video Access Systems scalable to meet the unique needs of gated communities, large and mid-sized buildings. With our latest offering we are now able to provide small building owners the same security and convenience," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "When used with our cloud-based platform our newest Smart Video Intercom offers small building owners the option to remotely manage and control entrances across multiple buildings from a single dashboard while providing residents with the high-end amenities they desire."

Through the myQ Community cloud-based platform, property managers have access to 24/7 monitoring capabilities and real-time activity alerts allowing them to conveniently manage and control entrances across several buildings within a portfolio from a single dashboard. Stunning HD video live streaming and recorded video clips of access events ensure property managers can easily monitor who is entering the building throughout the day and provide clear traceability around property damage, vandalism, and other nuisances at the entrance.

Residents benefit from the more secure, convenient and seamless access provided by the Smart Video Intercom. Through the myQ Community app, residents have access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access, recurring or one-time virtual guest passes, and a "press to unlock" feature that allows residents to easily unlock authorized entrances with their smartphone. The myQ Community app also works with Siri Voice Control, a feature now compatible with all LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms, allowing residents to access the front door handsfree.

In addition to being easy for property owners and residents to use, the Smart Video Intercom is also simple to install, offering an easy retrofit solution for buildings with an old, wired intercom. The system requires only an internet connection, electronic/lock door strike system and power to run and eliminates the need for in-unit hardware entirely by empowering residents to open doors with their smartphones. For more information on the LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms go to https://www.myq.com/smart-video-intercom

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

