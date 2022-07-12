Secureworks Appoints Michael Aiello As Chief Technology Officer

Former Product Lead for Google Cloud Security Will Accelerate Growth as Business Transformation Continues

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has appointed Michael Aiello as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Aiello will play a pivotal role in setting the company's long-term strategic vision to define the next horizon of cybersecurity, accelerating its business transformation and championing customers to deliver enhanced security outcomes. Aiello will report directly into President and CEO, Wendy Thomas.

Aiello has over 20 years' experience in the technology sector. During his career, he has been a driving force for security and data privacy initiatives. He joins Secureworks most recently from HUMAN Security, where he served as Chief Product Officer leading product development and strategy, helping to double the company's growth rate in 2021. Before assuming his role at HUMAN, Aiello led Google Cloud's security, privacy and data protection product areas. Previously, he was Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Goldman Sachs, leading security for the consumer and commercial bank.

"Secureworks has created a platform in Taegis with best-in-class accuracy at an unprecedented scale. The open platform is powered by more than 20 years of real-world-threat data and investigations across thousands of customers. Every day Secureworks helps customers in more than 80 countries defend their business against increasingly sophisticated adversaries. This is an organization where passionate security professionals come to solve real security problems," Mike Aiello, CTO, Secureworks commented. "It is rare to be presented with an opportunity to transform security and empower so many businesses to make better cybersecurity decisions. Combine that with Secureworks' battle-tested team and impressive market momentum, and I believe we have all the ingredients to accelerate our growth trajectory."

"Mike has been at the helm of multiple cutting-edge initiatives at some of the world's most recognized companies, resulting in a deep well of knowledge and experience that our customers, partners and teammates will all benefit from. His forward-thinking, strategic mindset will undoubtedly accelerate our goal to solve security's toughest challenges as a leading innovator in cyber," said Wendy Thomas, President and CEO, Secureworks. "The whole team welcomes Mike, and we look forward to working together to build the next frontier of cybersecurity."

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

