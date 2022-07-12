Travel + Leisure Announces Its 2022 World's Best Awards Revealing The Top Cities, Islands, Hotels, Cruise Lines, Airlines + More

Oaxaca, Mexico Named World's Best City and Ischia, Italy Wins for Best Island Overall

Charleston, South Carolina Tops Best U.S. Cities List, with New Orleans Taking the No. 2 Spot and Santa Fe Coming in at No. 3

Best Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. Is Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure announces the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, according to the World's Best Awards 2022 readers' survey. From cities, islands, national parks, and hotels to cruise lines, airlines, airports and more, the complete results of this 27th annual survey are now featured on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 22.

The World's Best Hotel is Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino, Italy. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Santorini, Greece, is ranked second best hotel in the world, and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is third best among hotels globally.

Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire is the Top Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S., followed by White Elephant Palm Beach in Florida and Under Canvas Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The Lowell in New York City is the Top City Hotel in the Continental U.S.; the Top Island in the Continental U.S. is Mackinac Island in Michigan; and the Top U.S. National Park is Yellowstone.

"As travel continues to rebound and people look for new trip ideas and inspiration, I'm thrilled to share this incredible resource of our readers' favorite places and companies," said Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford. "You'll find destinations that are transporting and offer a distinct sense of place–whether your focus is on reconnecting with nature or immersing yourself in local cultures. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their excellence in hospitality and for creating standout experiences that appeal to all types of travelers."

TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2022

1. Oaxaca, Mexico

2. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

3. Ubud, Indonesia

4. Florence, Italy

5. Istanbul, Turkey

6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

8. Jaipur, India

9. Osaka, Japan

10. Udaipur, India

TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2022

1. Charleston, South Carolina

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Santa Fe, New Mexico

4. Savannah, Georgia

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

6. New York, New York

7. Chicago, Illinois

8. Alexandria, Virginia

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Boston, Massachusetts

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that appeal to some of the most passionate and discerning travelers out there. In the 27 years that the World's Best Awards readers' survey has been published, Singapore Airlines is the only honoree to be named a No. 1 winner in its category – World's Best International Airline — every year. For the first time, Hawaiian Airlines wins for Best Domestic Airline, with newcomer Breeze Airways coming in at No. 2 and JetBlue Airways ranking third.

The 2022 results — featuring more than 100 lists including the Top 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands in the World, Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Top Caribbean Resort Hotels, Best Hotels in Paris, Best U.S. National Parks, Best Domestic Airports, Best Mega-Ship Cruise Lines, and Best Safari Outfitters, among many others — are now posted on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best . There are also several new regional hotel lists this year, such as Top Hotels in cities including Boston, Austin, Copenhagen, and Madrid, among others, as well as Top Resort Hotels in Montana and more.

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2022 WINNERS OVERALL

WORLD'S BEST CITY: Oaxaca, Mexico

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL: Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

WORLD'S BEST ISLAND: Ischia, Italy

WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Celebrity Cruises

WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Disney Cruise Line

WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Viking Cruises

WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Paul Gauguin Cruises

WORLD'S BEST INTIMATE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Quasar Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE: Viking Cruises

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE: Singapore Airlines

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE: Hawaiian Airlines

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: Singapore Changi Airport

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia

WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER: Travel Beyond

WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR: DuVine Cycling & Adventure Co.

WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY: National Car Rental

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA: Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Mexico

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA: The Ranch Malibu, California

WORLD'S BEST U.S. NATIONAL PARK: Yellowstone

For the complete World's Best Awards 2022 survey methodology, visit travelandleisure.com .

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com , newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

