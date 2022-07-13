AHF Products to Purchase Certain Assets of Armstrong Flooring, including Certain U.S. Manufacturing Facilities

Acquisition is a key step in AHF Products' growth strategy & expands U.S. manufacturing footprint to 10 facilities stateside

MOUNTVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHF Products announced today that it has received bankruptcy court approval to purchase certain assets of Armstrong Flooring, Inc., strengthening AHF Products' leadership position in resilient flooring solutions and adding another gear to its expanding commercial market business. The purchase includes the purchase and operation of three U.S. manufacturing facilities, in Lancaster and Beech Creek, PA and in Kankakee, IL.

"Our investments in new brands, products and capabilities, both organically and through acquisitions, has fueled our growth. Our strategic acquisitions have been a key driver in expanding both our reach and product offering to provide our customers with industry-leading commercial and residential products, including hardwood, resilient and laminate. That is, and will continue to be, our strategy moving forward," said Brian Carson, President and CEO, AHF Products. "Our ongoing commitment is to create products that bring more value to our customers, across categories."

Since its inception, AHF Products has grown rapidly in both the residential and commercial flooring segments by innovating and broadening its product offerings through its world class brands, manufacturing capabilities and channels of distribution.

"Our stable of top brands allows us to bring our channel partners the right style, value, innovation and marketing to enable them to differentiate themselves and grow market share. We will continue to be a leader and a one-stop-shop for our customers," said Carson.

AHF Products continues to invest in U.S. manufacturing and this purchase expands AHF Products' domestic footprint, enhancing the company's customer base, production efficiencies and logistical capabilities. Ten U.S. facilities mean sustaining American manufacturing jobs and boosting local economies. Further, the company's domestic production capacity provides insulation from volatility around tariffs, duties and high shipping costs, which positions AHF Products to continue providing superior customer service given the dislocated global supply chain.

AHF Products is well situated to continue its remarkable growth trajectory through continued innovation and industry-leading customer service. Headquartered in Mountville, Pa., AHF Products is a leader in hardwood, vinyl plank, laminate and commercial products. After acquiring the Armstrong assets, the company will operate 11 manufacturing facilities – seven wood plants and three vinyl facilities in the U.S., and one engineered hardwood plant in Cambodia. Three domestic distribution facilities serve customers through a multi-channel strategy that includes dealers, home centers and distributors.

The purchase is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About AHF Products

AHF Products is a leading hardwood flooring manufacturer in the USA with a family of trusted brands serving the residential and commercial hardwood and vinyl flooring markets. With decades of experience in award-winning wood flooring design, product development, manufacturing and service, we create quality flooring to last for generations through inspiring designs, product innovation and a deep commitment to outstanding customer service. Our residential flooring brands include Bruce®, Hartco®, Robbins®, LM Flooring®, Capella®, HomerWood®, Hearthwood®, Raintree®, Autograph™, Emily Morrow Home™ and tmbr®. Our commercial brands include Bruce Contract™, Hartco Contract™, AHF Contract™ and Parterre®. Headquartered in Mountville, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing operations across the United States and in Cambodia, AHF Products employs over 2,600 dedicated team members. www.AHFProducts.com

Armstrong® is a trademark of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. All other marks are owned by AHF, LLC, its affiliates, or subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

