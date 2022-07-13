JAZWARES UNVEILS NEW WAY TO KNIT WITH BIG FAT YARN CRAFT KITS AND SHOWCASES THE HOLIDAYS' HOTTEST TOYS AT SWEET SUITE 2022

SUNRISE, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares , a leading global toy company, today unveiled Big Fat Yarn®, unique craft kits featuring an innovative new way to knit, at Toy Insider's Sweet Suite Live event for media and digital creators held in New York City. Jazwares also debuted its exciting Fall 2022 lineup which is poised to have the hottest, must-have toys of this upcoming holiday season.

Big Fat Yarn Accessory Kit (PRNewswire)

Knitting and crafting have recently surged in popularity, and Big Fat Yarn unwraps the trend with do-it-yourself finger knitting kits that are perfect for kids, teens and adults. With no tools required, it's easy for kids, teens, and adults, teaching them basic knitting techniques in a new way. Each kit comes with colorful bundles of unbelievably soft yarn and multiple project options. When one project is completed it can be easily unwrapped to make something new.

The Plush Decor Kit (MSRP: $21.99) includes one bundle each of pink, teal, and yellow yarn, plush inserts, and felt seeds to let knitters create two distinct designs - a watermelon plush, and a round plush. Once completed, knitters can take on more Big Fat Yarn projects with the Fantasy Animal Kit (MSRP: $16.99), Mini Hair Kit (MSRP: $10.99), Winter Accessory Kit (MSRP: $29.99), and Accessory Kit (MSRP: $29.99) – all suitable for ages 6+ and available this Fall at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Additionally, Jazwares will be showcasing some sure-to-be hot holiday hits from its Fall 2022 lines at Sweet Suite including:

Squishmallows® - With over 1,500 unique personalities and styles to collect, the Squishmallows phenomenon continues to win the hearts of new fans all over the globe! Each plush features its own lovable personality and are known for their ultra-soft feel and whimsical design. New Squishmallows Squads launching this Fall include the Food, Sealife, and Harvest Squads!





Blippi Go-Kart Racer - Entertainment sensation Blippi is ready to race! Young Blippi fans can take their favorite pal on a spin around the playroom with this fun kid-powered go-kart. Designed especially for small hands, the vehicle has plenty of fun features including a Blippi figure that snaps in behind the wheel, and once the go-kart is pulled back, it takes a victory lap and spins around in celebration.





CoComelon Boo Boo JJ doll - Inspired by the star of the hit children's show, Boo Boo JJ is a 12-inch doll that allows kids to play as JJ's very own doctor in training! Feature-rich Boo Boo JJ includes sensory signals that express to kids where he is hurt, whether it's on his head, elbow, knee, or foot. Adding to the excitement, when his belly is pressed, JJ sings "The Boo Boo Song" for the ultimate singalong!





CoComelon Deluxe Clubhouse Playset - This interactive playset includes multiple entertaining activities including an elevator basket, see-saw, and three character favorites (JJ, YoYo, and Bingo). Packed with all kinds of action for JJ and his friends, this playset also includes two popular preschool favorite songs, "If You're Happy and You Know It" and "Looby Loo."





Dino Ranch Clubhouse - Fans of the wildly popular Disney Jr. animated series Dino Ranch now have the ultimate destination for dino-sized adventures! The Dino Ranch Clubhouse is the perfect playset for little rancheroos and brings action-packed features with five different play zones and 13 accessories including a rolling cart and dino beds. Little rancheroos will love this action-packed Dino Ranch Clubhouse and the included character figures Jon, Blitz, and Bopper!





First Act ™ DJ Mixer and ASMR Generator - Pump up the jam! First Act's Musician DJ Mixer and ASMR Generator empowers aspiring musicians to create their musical masterpieces! The DJ-inspired mixer and generator allow users to create new beats, add effects, and remix them to different samples for the ultimate party anthem. Eight rhythms are included, along with additional ASMR & Drums SFX to rock any party like a DJ pro!





Pokémon Deluxe Flame & Flight Charizard - Get ready to soar, roar, and so much more with Deluxe Flame & Flight Charizard! The most popular Fire-type Pokémon of all time comes to life as a fully interactive feature figure with more than 30 unique lights, sounds, and movement reactions to the way it flies! Charizard flaps its wings and launches fire missiles from its mouth. Includes a 2-inch Pikachu figure & launcher for training.





Pokémon Volcano Carry Case - With so many features like the erupting volcano, winding whirlpool, battle launchers, and more, this playset is scaled for any 2-inch Pokémon figure and folds up easily into an on-the-go carry case!





PLUS a sneak peek of toys and costumes from some of the hottest brands in entertainment!

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Bobby Sevenich

Jazwares

rsevenich@jazwares.com

Kelley Garnier

DKC, on behalf of Jazwares

kelley_garnier@dkcnews.com

Big Fat Yarn® is a Registered Trademark of Becker Associates LLC

©️2022 Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. Squishmallows is a trademark of Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Jazwares.

