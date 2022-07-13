Sameday Health Launches Inner Beauty IV Drip Therapy

Leading testing and wellness provider expands services to support clients' natural glow and bolster immunity amidst the summer months

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health , a world-class testing and wellness provider, announced today the launch of their Inner Beauty IV drip therapy. The service will be administered at Sameday Health clinics nationwide where wellness services are offered to support clients' collagen production, fortify their hair and nails, and keep their skin and blood cells healthy, among other benefits.

Sameday Health logo (PRNewswire)

Sameday Health, a world-class testing and wellness provider, announced the launch of their Inner Beauty IV drip therapy.

The Inner Beauty IV drip contains Vitamin C and Vitamin B complex vitamins—including Biotin (B7), thiamine (B1), and niacin (B3)—that work to fortify hair and nails, reduce wrinkles, and hydrate skin from the inside out. In addition to improving natural glow, the Inner Beauty IV drip is designed to boost immunity and reduce fatigue to help clients feel just as good as they look.

According to McKinsey & Company, the global $1.5 trillion wellness industry is driven by consumers' interest in better health and appearance. As consumers increasingly seek out wellness services that will bolster their overall well-being and improve their appearance, more are turning to IV drip therapy to infuse essential vitamins, antioxidants, and nutrients into their bloodstream.

Sameday Health's Inner Beauty IV drip joins the company's current service menu of 10+ IV drips and wellness injections, including their Immunity IV and Get Up & Go IV.

"At Sameday Health, we strive to help our clients lead their fullest lives — that's why we've introduced our Inner Beauty IV drip to boost confidence and improve skin quality from the inside out with premium, nutrient-rich vitamins," said Patrick Emad, Sameday Health VP of Clinics. "We're proud to bring to market an all-in-one solution that will help our clients feel and look their best — especially during the on-the-go summer months."

"The Inner Beauty IV drip is part of our extended effort to make Sameday Health clinics a consistent home base for all of our clients' health and wellness needs," said Felix Huettenbach, Sameday Health CEO and Founder. "We remain dedicated to continuously expanding our menu with services that revitalize our clients' lives through improved health and wellness."

The Inner Beauty IV drip is available now across the country in participating Sameday Health clinics — including Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington D.C.

To learn more about Sameday Health's IV drip therapy, visit here.

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases there is at home and same day.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sameday Health