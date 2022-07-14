AXA XL appoints Alonso Tello as Senior Underwriter, Structured Risk Solutions, Americas

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Alonso Tello as Senior Underwriter for its Structured Risk Solutions (SRS) business for the Americas. Based in Toronto, Mr. Tello will focus on developing structured (re)insurance for AXA XL's captives and large corporate clients, as well as performance insurance for breakthrough green technologies in the Americas region.

Commenting on the appointment, Austin Su, Head of Structured Risk Solutions, Americas said: "Our clients continue to look for new, innovative risk management solutions to address their changing business exposures. We're excited to build out our underwriting capabilities in the Americas with talent like Alonso. His experience in captives and ART will be invaluable to our corporate and captive clients seeking to develop alternative risk transfer solutions to help them achieve their strategic objectives."

Mr. Tello joins SRS' growing global Alternative Risk Transfer team from his current role as Head of Captives and Alternative Risk Transfer (ART), Canada. He began his tenure at AXA XL in 2019 from Zurich in London where he served as Senior Fronting Manager – Captive Services and ART (Commercial Insurance UK). He has 13 years' experience in the industry focusing on captive, integrated multiline multi-year, loss portfolio transfers, as well as large multinational Property and Casualty lines.

Mr. Tello holds a degree in Business and Legal Studies degree, with a specialization in financial regulation from the University of Waterloo and two professional designations: Certified Risk Management (CRM) and Chartered Insurance Professional (CPI) by the University of Toronto and the Insurance Institute of Canada, respectively.

AXA XL's Structured Risk Solutions team underwrites performance insurance for breakthrough green technologies and non-traditional (re)insurance solutions for corporate clients and captives, providing clients with customized solutions across all lines of business, globally.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

