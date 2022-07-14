Bertram Capital Expands Origination & Capital Markets Team

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), a middle market private equity firm headquartered in Foster City, California, today announced the addition of two new members to the Origination & Capital Markets team. Paul Koeniger joins as Vice President and Bobby Muench joins as Origination Analyst.

Paul Koeniger (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Bobby to the Origination and Capital Markets team," said David Hellier, Partner at Bertram. "Paul and Bobby bring additive skill sets that will help us extend our deep middle market intermediary relationships and lead the launch of our thesis driven, technology-enabled sourcing effort."

Paul will focus on supporting Bertram's established sourcing and origination efforts by managing and expanding the firm's deep intermediary relationships. His responsibilities will also include assessing new investment opportunities and assisting the sell side selection process. Additionally, Paul will lead Bertram's thesis-driven company outreach efforts. Paul brings significant founder-owned company outreach experience from his work with Capstone, a leading middle market investment bank, where he was a Vice President on the deal origination team. Prior to Capstone, Paul held business development roles within the asset management space at Cerulli Associates and F-Squared Investments. Paul is based in Boston, MA.

Bobby Muench recently joined Bertram to develop and launch the company's proprietary, technology-enabled sourcing platform. This initiative leverages the firm's track record working with management teams and founders via our value-creation centric buy and build strategy, anchored by our in-house IT services team, Bertram Labs. Prior to Bertram, Bobby was an Analyst at R.W. Baird on the Industrials team. Prior to joining Baird, Bobby was the Manager, Data Analytics and Information Management at Irgens.

"Since founding Bertram in 2006, we have invested heavily in building a recognized origination effort that is completely aligned with our investment team, from deal sourcing through deal exit," noted Jeff Drazan, Managing Partner at Bertram. "Paul and Bobby will help us continue to innovate our deal origination initiatives."

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

Bobby Muench (PRNewswire)

Bertram Capital. (PRNewsFoto/Bertram Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bertram Capital