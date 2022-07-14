Blueprint Medicines Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

-- Report highlights efforts to deliver sustainable value to patients and communities, foster a diverse and empowered workforce, and operate with exceptional integrity --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today published its first Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting its long-standing commitment to deliver sustainable value to patients with cancer and blood disorders, as well as the communities in which it operates. The report, which formalizes the company's efforts to track and report environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and initiatives, includes summaries and performance metrics that demonstrate its purpose-driven culture and socially conscious business practices.

"Since we began operations just over a decade ago, Blueprint Medicines has become a leading precision therapy company, fueled by our profound sense of mission to drive scientific innovation and deliver life-changing treatments to patients, as well as make positive impacts on the multitude of people and communities we touch along the way," said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "As we continue to grow our business, we are committed to being a force for good, and our first Corporate Responsibility Report is an important step toward this goal by providing transparency into our ongoing efforts as well as a foundation for future progress."

The report summarizes the company's activities across five interconnected domains including patient access and community engagement, research and development, employees and culture, environmental sustainability, and governance and integrity, and adopts accounting standards for the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industry from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report was developed by a cross-functional corporate responsibility working group with direction from the Executive Team and oversight from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Blueprint Medicines' Board of Directors. It is available for download at www.BlueprintMedicines.com/Our-Responsibility.

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

