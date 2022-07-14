Prosource Named a Winner of The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplaces 2022 Award

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource, the region's leading business technology solutions provider, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Enquirer Media. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"At Prosource, we are committed to creating an environment where amazing, dedicated people can do meaningful work, support their families, and chase their dreams," said Brad Cates, President & CEO of Prosource. "To again be named a Top Workplace is a reflection of our special culture, our engaged team members, and their commitment to our customers and to one another, and I am so proud of everything they have accomplished over the past year."

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information visit energage.com .

About PROSOURCE

As a trusted technology partner, Prosource helps businesses of all sizes optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance their bottom lines—all with an unmatched customer experience. From managed IT, cybersecurity, enterprise content management, and digital transformation solutions to top-tier office and production equipment and managed print services, Prosource delivers powerful, secure solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage.

With offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia providing a depth and breadth of expertise, products, and services throughout the Midwest, Prosource offers personal service and support while leading the way in the region in business technology. For more information, visit www.totalprosource.com.

