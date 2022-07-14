Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement Twelve will also work with the companies toward a demonstration flight proving viability of commercial use of e-fuel, and to provide low carbon jet fuel for Microsoft's business travel on Alaska

BERKELEY, Calif and SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon transformation company Twelve, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK), and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing the market for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to include fuels derived from recaptured CO 2 and renewable energy, and working toward the first commercial demonstration flight in the United States powered by Twelve's E-Jet®.

Twelve and Alaska Airlines to collaborate with Microsoft to advance sustainable aviation fuel derived from recaptured CO2 and renewable energy (PRNewswire)

Through the first-of-its-kind agreement, Twelve, Alaska, and Microsoft will work to advance production and use of Twelve's E-Jet®, a low carbon jet fuel produced by a power-to-liquids process leveraging the company's carbon transformation technology, which uses only renewable energy, water, and CO 2 as inputs to transform CO 2 into a variety of critical chemicals and materials conventionally made from fossil fuels. As part of the work outlined to advance the scalability and use of the technology, the companies will work toward a demonstration flight using E-Jet®, and to supply the fuel to address some of Microsoft's business travel on Alaska.

"By producing our drop-in E-Jet® fuel from captured CO 2 , we can rapidly and efficiently close the carbon cycle and allow businesses to sustainably use emissions to power their own business travel,". said Nicholas Flanders, Co-Founder and CEO of Twelve. "Partnering with progress-minded brands like Alaska Airlines and Microsoft adds thrust as we work towards delivering industrial-scale volumes of E-Jet®."

"Alaska is on a path to net zero by 2040, which will require sustainable aviation fuels like Twelve's E-Jet®," said Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines. "We are committed to making SAF more widely available, at an affordable price, helping bring new alternatives to market, and using these fuels in our operation – a path that requires public policy action and private partnerships like this one. We're excited to work with Twelve and Microsoft to advance Twelve's E-Jet® fuel, turning captured CO 2 and renewable energy into fuel for our airplanes."

"Addressing emissions from the economy's hardest-to-abate sectors, such as aviation, will take commitment from all stakeholders," said Elizabeth Willmott, Carbon Program Director at Microsoft. "Building on our Climate Innovation Fund investment in Twelve and relationship with Alaska Airlines, this collaboration provides an opportunity to accelerate decarbonization in the aviation industry by exploring how to use low carbon fuels produced by renewable electricity, like Twelve's E-Jet®."

Produced using Twelve's carbon transformation technology and in partnership with Emerging Fuels Technology, E-Jet® is a fuel with over 80 percent lower lifecycle emissions. Transitioning to E-Jet will not only reduce reliance on fossil fuels but will release fewer particulates and reduce impacts on neighboring communities. In March, Shopify, one of the largest corporate purchasers of long-term carbon removal, announced the first purchase of E-Jet® through the company's Sustainability Fund .

SAF is a core part of Alaska's five-part pathway to net zero by 2040. Since 2010, Alaska has worked with various public and private partners to advance public policies needed to jumpstart the nascent SAF market, create new offtake agreements and cultivate partnerships to accelerate market development. Alaska was also a founding member of the Aviators Group of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Buyers Alliance, announced at COP26, bringing an operator's perspective to collaborations driving demand and supply.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

About Twelve

Twelve is the carbon transformation company, a new kind of chemical company built for the climate era. We make essential products from air, not oil. Our groundbreaking technology eliminates emissions by transforming CO 2 into critical chemicals, materials and fuels that today are made from fossil fuels. We call it carbon transformation, and it fundamentally changes how we can address climate change, reduce emissions and reverse the carbon imbalance. Reinventing what it means to be a chemical company, we're on a mission to create a climate positive world and a fossil free future through the power of chemistry. Learn more at www.twelve.co .

