CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Digital Turbine Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Digital Turbine, Inc. ("Digital Turbine") (NASDAQ: APPS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 9, 2021 and May 17, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Digital Turbine, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/digital-turbine-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=29877&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Digital Turbine includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: August 5, 2022

Aggrieved Digital Turbine investors only have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

