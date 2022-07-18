MILLY and SI Swimsuit Model Olivia Ponton host private dinner to fete new Cabana collection launch at ZZ's Club Miami

MIAMI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MILLY, the Fashion and Lifestyle favorite of editors, celebrities, and First Ladies, held an exclusive dinner to celebrate the launch of their 2022 Cabana Collection. The cocktail and dinner, hosted by Rookie Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton, marked Milly's return to swim and unofficially kicked off Miami Swim Week.

Thirty VIPs made up of press, influencers and buyers enjoyed a preview of the bold, sexy silhouettes that drew inspiration from the sights, sounds and pulsating energy of Miami. To introduce "Cabana" Milly partnered with upscale resort destinations throughout the US to retail the limited-edition Cabana pieces.

Notable attendees from the evening included: Olivia Ponton, SI Model, sister Abigail Ponton, top models Riley Russell, Kenzie Hope and Ana Mia, Real Housewife Adriana De Moura, local notable Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, fashion IT girl Marilyn Sanchez, fashion influencer Kara Ledderman, prominent developer and philanthropists Angela and Lois Birdman, and Bru and Dan Kodsi, influencers Christie Ferrari and Jen Ceballow, Milly designer Hyoung Kim and fashion influencer Denisa Palsha.

WHERE TO FIND CABANA:

MILLY is excited to announce their partnerships with premier resort locations carrying the Cabana Collection, including: Baha Mar Nassau, Loews Miami, Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Cabo San Lucas, One & Only Palmilla, Grace Bay Turks & Caicos, Alys Beach in Alys Florida, and Four Seasons Maui.

MILLY Cabana is also available at Saks Fifth Avenue, specialty boutiques nationwide, and online at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and www.milly.com .

ABOUT MILLY:

Since its establishment in 2000, Milly has garnered a cult like following by creating advanced contemporary fashion with a strong feminine point of view. Combining Parisian ateliers with New York energy, Milly continues to offer a bold and edgy twist on classic styles to elevate the modern woman's wardrobe. Strong, confident women all over the world turn to Milly for both wardrobe staples and statement pieces for life's special moments. Effortlessly cool with an adventurous spirit, the Milly woman stands out anywhere.

Milly is worn by inspirational women everywhere including Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, and Michelle Obama, who commissioned the brand to design the dress she wore in her National Portrait Gallery painting in 2018. ALWAYS BOLD, ALWAYS CONFIDENT, ALWAYS MILLY.

