RaySearch awarded treatment planning system tender at University of New Mexico

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®* through a public tender process.

To meet the high patient demand and bring new technologies to the patients UNMCCC is expanding its clinical radiation oncology services. The purchase of RayStation is part of this investment and will replace the center's current treatment planning system. The order includes new and advanced technology, such as adaptive planning and machine learning techniques for automated contouring.

Alan Tomkinson, UNMCCC Interim Director and CEO, says: "Our patients deserve the best. This new technology will enable us to serve more New Mexicans better."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "There are only a few Request For Proposals in the United States, and it is gratifying when we win these, which are based on objective measures. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center and to contributing to advanced technology in the care for the hospital's patients."

