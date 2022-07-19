AEROMEXICO REPORTS 2Q22 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX), today reported its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2022

On March 17, 2022 . Grupo Aeroméxico, informed that successfully concluded its financial restructuring process and emerged from its Chapter 11 process.

Grupo Aeromexico's capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased 56.8% year over year, primarily driven by the sequential recovery in domestic and international markets.

Grupo Aeromexico's second quarter 2022 revenue reached $19.2 billion pesos; a 91.5% increase compared to same period of 2021. During the quarter, revenue per ASK (RASK) increased by 22.2% year over year.

EBITDAR amounted to $2.9 billion pesos. A year over year increase of $1.0 billion pesos.

Second quarter 2022 operating profit amounted to $626 million pesos; an improvement of $1.8 billion compared to the same period 2021.

Cost per ASK (CASK) in dollars, excluding fuel, was $0.045 , a decrease of 23.0% compared to the same period of 2021. This reflects the Company's structural cost efficiency achievements.

Aeromexico's cash position as of June 30 th , 2022, amounted to $17.8 billion pesos, equivalent to approximately $883 million dollars . Excluding restricted cash Aeromexico's cash balance amounted to $17.0 billion pesos, equivalent to $845 million dollars . At the quarter-end Aeromexico contributed $430 million dollars to PLM capital stock as part of the agreement to acquire the remaining 49% of PLM, which operates the airline's Club Premier loyalty program.

As of June 30 th, 2022, Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 140 aircraft, 22 more aircraft compared to second quarter 2021.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet include Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

