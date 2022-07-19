HCI Equity Partners Announces Sale of SouthernAg Carriers

ALBANY, Ga., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced the sale of SouthernAg Carriers, Inc. on July 8, 2022.

Headquartered in Albany, Georgia, SouthernAg is a transportation and logistics service provider for agricultural and related processed food manufacturers, specializing in peanuts, cotton, pecans and other agricultural products to large consumer packaged goods customers including Mars, P&G and ConAgra. SouthernAg has five facilities in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

"HCI was an incredible partner for our company," said SouthernAg CEO John Kenneally. "They had a sense of care and appreciation to our family-style business which we think makes SouthernAg unique. The ability to align with our team's values sets HCI apart as a private equity firm. We're very thankful for the support they lent to our team over the years."

Dan Dickinson, HCI's Managing Partner commented, "John Kenneally and the entire management team at SouthernAg have been a pleasure to partner with as they developed the Company into a leading transportation provider for the agricultural industry. We are confident they will continue to be successful and have an excellent partner to support the future growth of the business."

Republic Partners served as the financial advisor and Vedder Price served as legal counsel to SouthernAg.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contacts:

Kelsey Clute, VP, Director of Communications, HCI

kclute@hciequity.com

Megan Bowman, Lambert

mbowman@lambert.com

