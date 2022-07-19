Just how much is a hospital green space worth?

First of its kind calculator shows financial impact of nature spaces in mitigating burnout-related costs in hospitals

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a quest for measures to address the epidemic of burnout among nurses and physicians, and at the same time, improve patient care, new evidence of the impact of hospital green spaces has emerged. A newly-published paper authored by Sean M. Murphy, PhD, health economist and Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, reports on the development of a first ever means to calculate the financial impact of usable on-campus green spaces.

New report shows the overwhelmingly positive financial impact of usable green spaces at hospitals.

The paper was published by Nature Sacred, an organization that supports the creation of contemplative green spaces, with funding support from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

"While the scientific evidence of nature's influence on various aspects of health and wellbeing on an individual and community level is well-documented and growing, until now, no one had measured the implications in terms of dollars and cents," Nature Sacred CEO Alden Stoner said. "This is something many C Suite health care executives have been asking for; now, we have an answer."

"In short, we knew nature spaces had an outsized impact on individual and community health, now there is evidence that they have an outsized impact on improving the bottom line for healthcare campuses."

A dynamic companion calculator built using the budget impact tool described in the paper is openly available for any hospital to use. It requires a few key inputs related to nurse and physician employment figures and an estimated budget (figure) for creating and maintaining a green space. The resulting calculation is an estimate of how much the hospital could potentially offset in burnout-related expenses. Two sample scenarios included in the paper illustrate the applicability of the calculator in both a small and large hospital setting.

According to Dr. Murphy, there were three areas where cost-offsets associated with a biophilic intervention would potentially be the greatest: in mitigating turnover, absences and errors among nurses and physicians.

"The science on the value of green spaces to physical and mental human health is clear," said Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. "This work is key in taking this science to the next step: Evaluating the economic implications of that health impact. The analysis will encourage institutions to weave green spaces into their campus designs at great return on investment."

Adam Ortiz, Regional Administrator for EPA Mid-Atlantic Region, too, recognizes the potential impact of the paper and calculator. "Now more than ever, we know just how valuable our hospital and healthcare workers are," said Ortiz. "Identifying ways to implement accessible green spaces for them is vital – to alleviate burnout and aiding in their own health and wellness as they continue to care for their patients. This tool will have far-reaching benefits to the hospital community."

