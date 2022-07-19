SCTE® Introduces Pipeline Magazine as Premier Media Partner for SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022

New Premier Media Partner offers expanded digital services for Expo 2022 participants

EXTON, Pa., ANN ARBOR, Mich., CHICAGO and NAPERVILLE, Ill. and LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, announces Pipeline magazine as the new Premier Media Partner set to transform media services for SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022.

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will bring together the industry's leading technical innovators, thought leaders and service providers in person September 19-22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. As the event's Premier Media Partner, Pipeline will extend the reach and value of media show services using its digital media platform, global audience, and unique digital distribution and analytics capabilities.

Pipeline will offer SCTE members and Expo 2022 exhibitors, participants, and sponsors a digital show daily, a virtual press office, and other onsite and off-site services, such as event showcase articles, executive video interviews, and moderated special sessions.

"We are delighted to work with SCTE and couldn't ask for a better event partner," said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "In addition to the tremendous synergies between our organizations, we are proud to support our event partners and their participants as the world emerges from the pandemic, continues to transform, and explores the application and future of cable telecommunications technologies."

"Pipeline delivers a global readership and covers the breadth of new and existing technologies supported by our association, our show, and our industry," says Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs. "In addition to the editorial coverage provided, Pipeline will help us bring added value to our exhibitor community, on and off the exhibit floor, with branding, thought leadership and lead-generation opportunities."

In addition to the distribution of thought-leadership content and press releases, as well as the virtual press office and digital show daily provided by Pipeline, event participants can extend the reach of their media services through Pipeline's global platform, audience, and digital distribution services. Partners, exhibitors, and event sponsors are also eligible for special discounts and incentives on Pipeline's membership services. Show participants can request additional information about these and other event services by contacting Pipeline by email at sales@pipelinepub.com, by calling +1 734 707 4988 x120, by automatically scheduling an event briefing, or by visiting Pipeline magazine online.

For more information about SCTE Cable-Tec Expo or to register to attend this year's event visit: https://expo.scte.org/.

About Pipeline magazine

Pipeline is the world's leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, content, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline has become the epicenter of industry and technical innovation, has well over 500,000 in annual global circulation, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 200 countries. Pipeline is also read by premier global organizations spanning the world's top universities, government agencies, and financial institutions. Through its rich content, engaging programs, global platform, and worldwide distribution, Pipeline connects the world's leading technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we connect as a global society. For the latest content, visit www.pipelinepub.com and subscribe to Pipeline today.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22 and chaired by industry leaders Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson, and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. Learn more at expo.scte.org.

