TRIUMPH RECEIVES ORDER FOR ENHANCED DIGITAL ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNITS FOR U.S. ARMY

BERWYN, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] recently announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has received a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to support the U.S. Army on Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleets. The EDECU is a flight critical computer with operating and application specific software that optimizes engine operation, performance, and efficiency.

This order is part of a five-year contract to complete the upgrade of approximately 3,100 digital electronic control units on the two fleets. More than 2,000 EDECU orders will be filled through 2022 to satisfy the upgrade requirement for the highly utilized Black Hawk and Apache fleets, as part of this latest contract.

Since 2013, TRIUMPH has provided more than 7,000 EDECUs for the Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk and Seahawk aircraft fleets for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. TRIUMPH will partner with military fleet logistics providers to facilitate the upgrades of the remaining EDECUs in the field.

"TRIUMPH is proud to provide the latest P09 upgrade EDECU which further improves safety and reliability throughout the flight envelope. The P09 version of the Enhanced Digital Engine Control Units for T700 series engines is used across multiple military helicopter platforms," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics & Controls. "This award demonstrates the confidence the US military has in TRIUMPH to be the engine controls partner of choice for their helicopter fleets."

In addition to the U.S. Army T700 EDECU, the company also provides electronic engine controls for the UH-60 Blackhawk, HH-60 Pave Hawk, MH-60 Jayhawk, SH-60 Seahawk, Apache AH-64 and Chinook CH-47.

With locations in Windsor and West Hartford, Connecticut and Forest, Ohio, TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls specializes in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional, and business jet market sectors.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Triumph Group