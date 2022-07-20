BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

Integration enables secure use of iMessage, WhatsApp, WeChat, and other messaging apps in regulated industries

WATERLOO, ON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

Integrating LeapXpert into the BlackBerry Dynamics platform will provide customers with secure communication through leading messaging applications such as iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, Signal, LINE, and more to ensure employee-customer interactions are encrypted and captured. Additionally, the integration will provide customers with secure storage for sensitive information and data leakage protection.

As businesses continue to operate in remote environments, messaging applications are becoming ever-more essential to maintain business continuity. LeapXpert uses API technology with a modern, intuitive mobile and desktop user interface to allow secure communication with customers and external parties. The integration will deliver increased security and control that highly regulated industries such as the financial sector need when communicating with their clients to maintain compliance.

"In the age where 'pinging people' is part of the day-to-day role, messaging applications have become the new battlegrounds for attackers looking to prey on sensitive information," said Alex Willis, Vice President, Sales Engineering and ISV's at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry has always prioritized secure end-to-end encryption of communication channels since our start, so it's a pleasure to partner with LeapXpert to provide BlackBerry Dynamics' customers with privacy and protection of their data through the world's most popular messaging apps, helping them maintain compliance."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BlackBerry around this strategic integration," said Avi Pardo, Co-Founder & COO of LeapXpert. "Our platform will be available directly through BlackBerry channels and by dedicating our efforts to secure business communication and providing enhanced protection against data leakage and cyber threats, we are inherently enhancing trust among customers."

To learn more, please visit https://marketplace.blackberry.com/apps/com.leapxpert.leap.work.emm

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert is a responsible business communication platform that provides enterprises a comprehensive overview of all internal and external business communications, creating an accessible digital record that keeps companies in compliance and enables monitoring of conversations involving the exchange of sensitive information. Founded in 2017, LeapXpert has offices in the US, UK, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam. For more information, visit http://leap.expert.

Media Contact for LeapXpert:

Ari Applbaum

ari.applbaum@leap.expert

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact for BlackBerry:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

