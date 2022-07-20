Cheers to the Moment™: bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker is Now Available to Outfit Your Home Bar

The award-winning, single-serve cocktail maker is now available on Amazon.com and at other retailers online and in-stores

TOWSON, Md., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a global leader in home and lifestyle product innovation and a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), announced today the highly anticipated retail launch of the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker, the latest product innovation released by the brand. The new single-serve cocktail maker gives users the ability to make custom cocktails at the touch of a button. Now you can Cheers To The Moment™ with delicious craft cocktails from home.

The bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker dispenses craft cocktails in approximately 30 seconds. (PRNewswire)

"As a part of our expanded home and lifestyle line, we are delighted to bring innovation to countertops and bar carts this summer with the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker, said Allison Lawrence, President of BLACK+DECKER. "This product innovation delivers on BLACK+DECKER's brand promise to make life easier at home. We encourage you to cheer to any occasion worth celebrating with the new single-serve cocktail maker, available for purchase now."

bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker product features include:

Delicious mixologist-crafted cocktails dispensed in approximately 30 seconds.

An easy-load liquor system which connects up to five standard 750ml bottles of your preferred liquor*. There are labeled locations for five liquors: gin, vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey and the included glass water bottle.

Customize drink strength with the turn of a dial, the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker has four drink strength levels: mocktail, light, regular and strong.

LEDs beneath the bottles illuminate and prominently display the liquor being served.

"Party mode" feature with various LED sequences to add a unique fun factor.

The cocktail maker works exclusively with Bartesian®'s growing assortment of premium cocktail capsules**, ranging from a Long Island iced tea to a spicy margarita.

The intuitive cocktail maker works by scanning the barcode on the lid of the capsule to draw from the corresponding spirit.

Shaker icon on the front of the machine which lights up when it is recommended to dispense a drink over a shaker with ice.

Beginning this fall, a pack of five glass bottles will be sold separately for users that desire a uniform look. The bottle pack will be available for purchase at an estimated retail price of $49.99 .

Recognized for its ease-of-use, simplistic design and innovation, the cocktail maker has received several accolades to date, including a "2022 Gadget Award" from Popular Mechanics for "Best Cocktail Machine".

The bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and at other select retailers for an estimated retail price of $299, with Bartesian® capsules** and liquor bottles sold separately.

To learn more about the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker or to purchase the product, visit: https://amzn.to/3O3CcaG.

*Liquor and capsules are not included with purchase of bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker

**Bartesian® is a trademark of Bartesian Inc.

About BLACK+DECKER®

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook , Instagram , & Twitter .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

BLACK+DECKER Media Contact:

Brooke Withers

Public Relations Manager

Brooke.Withers@SBDinc.com

(804) 349-7632

