Global At-Table Ordering Leader me&u Creates Waves in North America - Offering Venue Partners Improved Guest Experiences, Labor Efficiencies and Sales Growth

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality technology scale-up me&u doubles down on its presence in the U.S. market. Spearheading the digital evolution of the hospitality industry, Australian-founded me&u is the leader in at-table ordering, with personalization and A.I. driving adoption and usage across more than 15 million customers globally.

Since its inception over four years ago, me&u has been delivering world-class experiences in hospitality transformation and innovation. Already providing close to 30 percent revenue growth for venue operators around the world, the order and pay company has received strong investor backing from senior executives at Meta, Afterpay, Uber, Google and LinkedIn.

Creating waves in the U.S., current venues partnering with the hospitality disruptor are seeing up to 15 percent increase in tips for their staff through the platform's enhanced tipping feature and faster table turnover. Notable restaurant groups and bars across the U.S. that have signed on with me&u platform, integrating with their existing Point Of Sales (P.O.S) systems, include Texas-based Truck Yard, Treaty Oak Distilling, Hat Creek Burger Company and Chicken N Pickle.

me&u is committed to tackling some of the biggest issues the hospitality industry faces. With its growing presence in the U.S., it counts itself as a trusted partner to leading industry associations and guilds, including MVP partner of The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).

To drive this momentum forward, the at-table ordering leader has also bolstered its leadership team on the ground with two key hires, including Brian Duncan as VP of sales and Eric Seymour as head of business development.

Established in 2017 by Australian hospitality entrepreneur Stevan Premutico, me&u was born out of the belief that through innovation and investment in the right technology, hospitality workers can be supported to deliver a higher level of service and customer satisfaction.

"Having witnessed rapid growth and success in the Australian market, I am thrilled to grow our offering across North America," said Premutico. "With the sector being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, many forces have been at play to accelerate change within the restaurant industry. Convenience, driven by a digital first approach has found a permanent seat at the table across the global hospitality landscape."

The web-based platform gives diners the flexibility to order what they want, when they want, and with contactless payment via their smartphones. For operators, it takes care of the basics like ordering and payment, allowing staff to spend more quality time getting to know their customers. As part of its comprehensive onboarding process for partners, me&u helps with creating digital versions of menus, offers professional food photography services, and hosts training sessions.

"We have seen firsthand that great technology can co-exist alongside magical customer experiences," says Premutico. "I am delighted to be able to play a part in converging great tech with great human experiences to co-exist and create space for the moments and memories that matter most."

With over 125 team members based all over the world, thousands of partners, and more than two million magical moments created each month, me&u is committed to building a better future for hospitality.

Leading hospitality technology scale-up, me&u is on a mission to transform the global hospitality industry for the better. Founded in 2017, me&u was conceptualized by Founder Stevan Premutico, to transform the traditional ordering experience in a bid to solve the deep rooted structural issues that have been the Achilles heel of the hospitality industry for decades. me&u's smart technology and human-led value systems are at the core of driving this transformation by offering highly personalized ordering experiences and payment options for both customers and venues around the world.

