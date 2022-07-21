Boosted by Sustainability Trends, Molded Fiber Makes Rapid Inroads in Packaging Market

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for molded pulp packaging is forecast to increase 6.2% per year through 2026, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis. This relatively small, but quickly expanding segment of the larger packaging market is seeing increased growth due primarily to the environmental benefits of molded fiber products, including its:

recyclability

biodegradability

compostability (in commercial composting facilities)

Manufacturers of food products and consumer and industrial packaged goods, along with e-commerce and shipping providers, are increasingly implementing strategies to improve their environmental footprints, as commitments to eco-friendliness are important to many of their customers. In addition to packaging reduction strategies, a key means of improving sustainability has been the use of more environmentally friendly materials like molded fiber.

Factors Driving Adoption of Molded Fiber Packaging

In addition to trends favoring molded fiber packaging's excellent environmental profile, key factors supporting strong demand increases include:

expanding recognition of molded pulp's performance properties, including excellent cushioning, bracing, and blocking

the development of molded fiber products that are more competitive with plastic alternatives in terms of cost, performance, and aesthetics, such as rigid packaging made from molded bamboo or molded sugarcane

backlash against single-use plastic products manufactured from expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam, as well as bans on certain EPS foodservice products in a growing number of cities

increasing domestic manufacturing capacity for molded fiber, which will help keep prices more competitive

healthy growth in a number of key applications for molded fiber packaging, including e-commerce and foodservice

R&D to develop new applications for molded fiber, specifically in nonfood primary packaging markets

Sustainability in Packaging is focused on identifying key trends in sustainability in the packaging industry, including:

shifts in material mix toward more sustainable alternatives to virgin plastics (e.g., paper, bioplastics, molded fiber, recycled materials, reusable packaging)

packaging producer and end user sustainability efforts and target goals

product innovation in compostable, biodegradable, recyclable, and lightweight packaging

expansion of packaging reuse programs

supply and demand for recycled content

regulatory changes affecting demand for sustainable packaging

Sustainability trends are analyzed by leading packaging material (plastic, paper and paperboard, metal, glass, molded fiber) and in terms of packaging producer and end user sustainability goals. Historical data and forecasts for overall packaging demand and key market segments (food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, foodservice disposables, and other markets including e-commerce) are also provided. Additionally, profiles of select packaging products, markets, and materials are highlighted. Consumer survey data related to packaging sustainability collected by The Freedonia Group are also presented.

