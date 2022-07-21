Creatd Releases Highly-Anticipated iOS App for its Flagship Product, Vocal

Creatd launches its first iOS app exclusively for its Vocal+ premium members to exponentially grow their audience on Vocal

The app will launch to the general public on August 15th, 2022

The Vocal iOS app roadmap includes a new payment system and the tokenization of an in-app currency; Vocal Coins

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD, CRTDW) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today announced that it has released the first version of the new Vocal iOS app, giving its premium Vocal+ members exclusive first access to the app ahead of its full release in mid-August.

"Based on the insights and feedback we've gathered through the years since Vocal's inception, the first version of our app is focused on readers and their audience. We are confident the iOS app will translate into more subscribers and promote connectivity for our ever-expanding creator community," commented Creatd's Co-Founder, Justin Maury.

"This first release is just the beginning. In creating our roadmap, we are always considering what features will provide the greatest value to our creators. We are eager to share a slate of powerful features poised to further solidify Vocal as the homebase for creators, including Vocal Coins—a new payment system inside Vocal— live chat built directly into Vocal, an in-app notification system, personalized story feeds, audio stories, subscriber-only stories, and more. The tokenization of our in-app currency will include updates to how tips, pledges, and all payments on Vocal take place."

To read Mr. Maury's full remarks, please view the resource article here: https://vocal.media/resources/introducing-the-vocal-app .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd Releases Highly-Anticipated iOS App for its Flagship Product, Vocal (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.