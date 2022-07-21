HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Addition of Paul J. Norman to Its Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to the company's advisory board, Paul J. Norman, a former owner and insurance industry executive.

Paul J. Norman was the founder and former CEO of NU Holdings Inc., a national insurance company operating several strategic subsidiaries located throughout the country with a primary focus on developing and wholesaling industry-specific programs. With Norman-Spencer Agency, Inc. as its foundation, the company built a professional distribution network of more than 3,000 contracted independent agents. NU Holdings Inc. also owned a host of non-premium producing subsidiaries, including Thorn Valley Enterprises, a national loss control and risk management company and Topic Design, a marketing and advertising firm. During 2019, Mr. Norman and his family sold their interest in NU Holdings Inc.

During his business career, Mr. Norman served on numerous executive panels of major insurance companies and in 2019 was inducted into Insurance Business America's Insurance Hall of Fame. Mr. Norman earned a B.A. degree from Marian University and a Masters from Xavier University.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com (800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

bhayde@healthlynked.com (631)-403-4337

