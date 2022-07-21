Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

MEXICO CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America, Central and South America, today announces its financial results for the second quarter 20221.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights2
- Total operating revenue of $691 million, a 20% increase. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) remained flat at $8.3 cents.
- Total operating expenses of $710 million, a 61% increase. Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) increased 35% to $8.5 cents, while CASM ex-fuel decreased 1% to $4.2 cents. Average economic fuel cost increased 107% to $4.4 per gallon.
- Net loss of $49 million. Loss per share of $0.04 and loss per ADS of $0.42.
- EBITDAR of $107 million, a 54% decrease. EBITDAR margin was 15.5%, a decrease of 25.3 percentage points.
- Cash generation of $9 million, with. cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash position of $759 million, representing 30% of the last twelve months total operating revenue.
- Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio of 2.9 times, compared to 4.5 times.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operations Highlights3
Second Quarter
Consolidated Financial Highlights
2022
2021
Var.
Total operating revenue (millions)
691
574
20 %
TRASM (cents)
8.3
8.2
0 %
ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)
8,361
7,028
19 %
Load factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
85.6 %
86.6 %
(1.0) pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
7,463
6,202
20 %
Fleet (end of period)
113
92
21
Total operating expenses (millions)
710
442
61 %
CASM (cents)
8.5
6.3
35 %
CASM excl. fuel (cents)
4.2
4.2
(1 %)
Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions)
(20)
132
N/A
% EBIT margin
(2.8 %)
23.0 %
(25.8) pp
Net (loss) income (millions)
(49)
77
N/A
% Net (loss) income margin
(7.1 %)
13.4 %
(20.5) pp
EBITDAR (millions)
107
234
(54 %)
% EBITDAR margin
15.5 %
40.8 %
(25.3) pp
Net debt-to-EBITDAR
2.9x
4.5x
-1.6x
Total operating revenue in the quarter was $691 million, a 20% increase, driven by higher capacity, healthy load factors, and solid unit revenue. Moreover, demand has remained relatively strong throughout the quarter notwithstanding certain headwinds (high inflation, economic uncertainty, and an increase of COVID-19 cases) registered in the markets where Volaris operates.
Volaris transported 7.5 million passengers in the quarter, an increase of 20%. Domestic and international passengers increased 22% and 14%, respectively; while total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), increased 19% to 8.4 billion. Load factor reached 85.6%, 1.0 percentage point lower than the same period of 2021.
Total operating expenses in the quarter were $710 million, a 61% increase, driven by higher fuel costs. The average economic fuel cost increased 107% to $4.4 per gallon in the period. CASM totaled $8.5 cents, 35% higher when compared to same period of 2021. CASM ex-fuel decreased 1% to $4.2 cents due to Volaris' disciplined and efficient cost control, which offset inflationary pressures.
Comprehensive financing result represented a loss of $61 million in second quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $22 million in the same period of 2021. This result was impacted by an exchange loss and higher financial costs.
In the second quarter, the Mexican peso remained flat against the U.S. dollar to an average of Ps.20.04 per U.S. dollar. At the end of the quarter, the Mexican peso stood at Ps.19.98 per US dollar, similar level registered at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Income tax benefit was $32 million, compared to the $33 million expense posted in the second quarter of 2021.
Net loss in the quarter was $49 million, with loss per share of $0.04 and loss per ADS of $0.42.
EBITDAR was $107 million, a decrease of 54%, negatively impacted by higher fuel costs. EBITDAR margin was 15.5%, a decrease of 25.3 percentage points.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
Full Year 2022 Outlook
Given a higher-than-expected increase in fuel prices compared to its prior forecast, Volaris is updating its full year 2022 guidance. Of note, the Company:
- Adjusts its capacity growth guidance (ASMs) to 23-25% compared to 2021.
- Holds its total operating revenue in the range of $2.8 to $3.0 billion for 2022.
- Continues expecting a full year CASM ex-fuel growth between 1% and 3% compared to 2021.
- Decreased its EBITDAR margin guidance from high twenties to low twenties.
- Confirms CAPEX in the range of $140 to $145 million.
Fleet
About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
691
574
20.3 %
Total operating expenses (millions)
710
442
60.7 %
EBIT (millions)
(20)
132
N/A
EBIT margin
(2.8 %)
23.0 %
(25.8) pp
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
102
78
30.6 %
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
25
24
3.7 %
Net (loss) income (millions)
(49)
77
N/A
Net (loss) income margin
(7.1 %)
13.4 %
(20.5) pp
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
(0.04)
0.07
N/A
Diluted
(0.04)
0.07
N/A
(Loss) earnings per ADS:
Basic
(0.42)
0.66
N/A
Diluted
(0.42)
0.66
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,165,976,677
1,165,976,677
0.0 %
Diluted
1,165,976,677
1,165,976,677
0.0 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
8,361
7,028
19.0 %
Domestic
5,844
5,012
16.6 %
International
2,517
2,016
24.9 %
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
7,156
6,082
17.6 %
Domestic
5,189
4,424
17.3 %
International
1,967
1,658
18.6 %
Load factor (2)
85.6 %
86.6 %
(1.0) pp
Domestic
88.8 %
88.3 %
0.5 pp
International
78.1 %
82.3 %
(4.1) pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(4)
8.3
8.2
0.3 %
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3)(4)
37
39
(5.9 %)
Total operating revenue per passenger (4)
93
93
(0.8 %)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(4)
8.50
6.31
34.6 %
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(4)
4.20
4.23
(0.7 %)
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
7,463
6,202
20.3 %
Departures (1)
46,576
38,658
20.5 %
Block hours (1)
118,887
96,721
22.9 %
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
81.91
69.06
18.6 %
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (4)
4.39
2.13
106.5 %
Aircraft at end of period
113
92
21
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
13.22
12.95
2.1 %
Average exchange rate
20.04
20.05
0.0 %
End of period exchange rate
19.98
19.80
0.9 %
(1) Includes schedule and charter. (3) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues".
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
1,258
889
41.5 %
Total operating expenses (millions)
1,309
793
65.0 %
EBIT (millions)
(51)
96
N/A
EBIT margin
(4.0 %)
10.8 %
(14.8) pp
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
197
155
27.5 %
Aircraft and engine rent expenses (millions)
58
47
22.8 %
Net (loss) income (millions)
(98)
41
N/A
Net (loss) income margin
(7.8 %)
4.6 %
(12.4) pp
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
(0.08)
0.03
N/A
Diluted
(0.08)
0.03
N/A
(Loss) earnings per ADS:
Basic
(0.84)
0.35
N/A
Diluted
(0.84)
0.35
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,165,976,677
1,165,976,677
0.0 %
Diluted
1,165,976,677
1,165,976,677
0.0 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
16,422
12,407
32.4 %
Domestic
11,526
9,050
27.4 %
International
4,896
3,357
45.8 %
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
13,884
10,284
35.0 %
Domestic
10,084
7,680
31.3 %
International
3,800
2,604
45.9 %
Load factor (2)
84.5 %
82.9 %
1.7 pp
Domestic
87.5 %
84.9 %
2.6 pp
International
77.6 %
77.5 %
0.1 pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(4)
7.7
7.3
5.6 %
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3)(4)
36
39
(6.9 %)
Total operating revenue per passenger (4)
87
86
1.3 %
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(4)
7.97
6.43
23.9 %
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(4)
4.30
4.46
(3.6 %)
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
14,452
10,474
38.0 %
Departures (1)
91,514
67,620
35.3 %
Block hours (1)
232,300
169,893
36.7 %
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
159.13
119.86
32.8 %
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (4)
3.79
2.04
85.7 %
Aircraft at end of period
113
92
21
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
13.24
11.82
12.0 %
Average exchange rate
20.28
20.18
0.5 %
End of period exchange rate
19.98
19.80
0.9 %
(1) Includes schedule and charter. (3) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues".
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Variance
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
664
556
19.4 %
Fare revenues
416
336
23.8 %
Other passenger revenues
248
220
12.7 %
Non-passenger revenues
27
23
17.8 %
Other non-passenger revenues
23
20
18.1 %
Cargo
3
3
15.9 %
Non-derivative financial instruments
-
(5)
(100.0 %)
Total operating revenues
691
574
20.3 %
Other operating income
(13)
(2)
496.5 %
Fuel expense, net (1)
359
145
147.9 %
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
92
76
19.8 %
Depreciation of right of use assets
80
66
21.6 %
Salaries and benefits
66
58
13.0 %
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
28
24
17.6 %
Maintenance expenses
26
24
6.2 %
Aircraft and engine rent expense
25
24
3.7 %
Other operating expenses
26
15
78.3 %
Depreciation and amortization
22
12
78.8 %
Operating expenses
710
442
60.7 %
Operating (loss) income
(20)
132
N/A
Finance income
2
1
62.4 %
Finance cost
(44)
(32)
39.4 %
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(18)
8
N/A
Comprehensive financing result
(61)
(22)
172.5 %
Loss (income) before income tax
(81)
110
N/A
Income tax benefit (expense)
32
(33)
N/A
Net (loss) income
(49)
77
N/A
(1) 2Q 2021 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of $2 million.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Variance
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
1,206
858
40.6 %
Fare revenues
738
495
49.1 %
Other passenger revenues
468
363
29.0 %
Non-passenger revenues
52
42
24.8 %
Other non-passenger revenues
45
36
26.2 %
Cargo
7
6
16.3 %
Non-derivative instruments
-
(10)
(100.0 %)
Total operating revenues
1,258
889
41.5 %
Other operating income
(16)
(5)
189.2 %
Fuel expense, net (1)
603
240
151.6 %
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
183
136
34.9 %
Depreciation of right of use assets
155
130
19.1 %
Salaries and benefits
133
106
25.5 %
Aircraft and engine rent expense
58
47
22.8 %
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
53
41
27.6 %
Maintenance expenses
51
45
14.2 %
Other operating expenses
46
29
59.1 %
Depreciation and amortization
42
25
71.3 %
Operating expenses
1,309
793
65.0 %
Operating (loss) income
(51)
96
N/A
Finance income
2
2
45.6 %
Finance cost
(91)
(60)
53.3 %
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(5)
20
N/A
Comprehensive financing result
(94)
(38)
149.0 %
Loss (income) before income tax
(145)
58
N/A
Income tax benefit (expense)
47
(17)
N/A
Net (loss) income
(98)
41
N/A
(1) June YTD 2021 figures include a benefit from non-derivative financial instruments by an amount of $5 million.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Variance
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Other passenger revenues
248
220
12.7 %
Non-passenger revenues
27
23
17.8 %
Total ancillary revenues
275
243
13.2 %
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
7,463
6,202
20.3 %
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
37
39
(5.9 %)
(1) Includes schedule and charter.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Variance
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Other passenger revenues
468
363
29.0 %
Non-passenger revenues
52
42
24.8 %
Total ancillary revenues
520
404
28.5 %
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
14,452
10,474
38.0 %
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
36
39
(6.9 %)
(1) Includes schedule and charter.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
759
741
Accounts receivable, net
275
106
Inventories
15
14
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
44
38
Guarantee deposits
67
79
Total current assets
1,160
978
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
402
455
Right of use assets
2,160
1,917
Intangible assets, net
12
13
Derivatives Financial Instruments
2
1
Deferred income taxes
194
141
Guarantee deposits
456
455
Other long- term assets
31
23
Total non-current assets
3,257
3,005
Total assets
4,417
3,983
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
418
304
Accounts payable
155
119
Accrued liabilities
265
178
Lease Liabilities
281
284
Other taxes and fees payable
260
131
Income taxes payable
12
4
Financial debt
49
197
Other liabilities
21
35
Total short-term liabilities
1,461
1,252
Financial debt
154
108
Accrued liabilities
-
1
Lease Liabilities
2,355
2,128
Other liabilities
223
167
Employee benefits
4
4
Deferred income taxes
10
11
Total long-term liabilities
2,746
2,419
Total liabilities
4,207
3,671
Equity
Capital stock
248
248
Treasury shares
(10)
(9)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
Legal reserve
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
283
281
Accumulated deficit
(174)
(76)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(154)
(149)
Total equity
210
312
Total liabilities and equity
4,417
3,983
Weighted average shares outstanding
1,165,976,677
1,165,976,677
(*) Unaudited USD figures.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
158
314
Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities
30
(40)
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
(183)
(154)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5
120
Net foreign exchange differences
4
(11)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
750
423
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
759
532
**Includes aircraft rental payments of $138 million and $151 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
353
331
Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities
24
(49)
Net cash flow used in financing activities **
(366)
(259)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
11
23
Net foreign exchange differences
7
(1)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
741
510
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
759
532
**Includes aircraft rental payments of $251 million and $254 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
