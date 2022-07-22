Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Cooling Technology

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinix officially launched its revolutionary 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber (3D VCC) Liquid Cooling Technology. Using innovative design on the dimensionality of VC shape for the first time designers have achieved an increase in the chamber volume which significantly improves heat dissipation resulting in better performance. This creative solution fixes some issues caused by high temperatures for high-integration and high-power smartphones, such as CPU frequency reduction, frame rate drops, and frozen screens. This new technology has been certified by the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

"Regular smartphone gamers players care about performance, while advanced players emphasize heat dissipation due to its direct impact on performance. As the 5G era poses new challenges to the heat dissipation technique, technology development drives innovations from traditional heat pipes to VC, a leap from line to surface basis, and now further upgrades from a flat surface to a three-dimension basis to form Infinix 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber Liquid Cooling. This technology not only exhibits Infinix's technical foundation and innovative spirit but also represents a huge step towards technological progress. " said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director of Infinix.

Infinix's Self-Developed 3D VCC Technology

When heat enters the VC, water in the evaporator is vaporized into steam, which removes excess heat. Hot steam then flows into the condenser becoming a liquid, which flows back to the evaporator through the internal wick structure that forms a hot and cold circulation system with the coexistence of water and steam.

Infinix-developed 3D VCC liquid cooling technology (PRNewswire)

When compared with traditional VC design, the 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber Liquid Cooling Technology come a long way forward. Bumps were added to one side of the evaporator, increasing chamber volume and water storage capacity along with thermal flux. Water injection volume and Q max values increased by 20% when compared with conventional VC[1] resulting in massive improvements overall.

Reducing the thermal resistance media of the heating source is realized by adjusting the structure of the front housing to form a bump, which enables the 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber to almost directly contact the SoC chip. This significantly reduces thermal resistance from shield to Vapor Chamber increasing thermal conductivity rate, performance, and heat dissipation. In comparison to traditional 2D designs, the new 3D VCC reduces the temperature by about three degrees[2], and the total heat dissipation performance is increased by about 12.5%[3].

Unique “Cloud” Design (PRNewswire)

The Challenges of Creating Perfection

For Infinix to master heat dissipation in the new 3D VCC design, structural strength needed to be vastly improved upon previous designs. After numerous tests and improvements, Infinix's R&D team designed the 3D internal structure into a matrix support column, balancing flatness and internal chamber volume.

The second major challenge was to maintain the integrity of the wick structure within the 3D structure. Traditional VC wick structures are flat and folds can easily occur within the 3D Cloud transition area, causing a potential chamber blockage. Utilizing a complicated capillary structure density analysis and advanced welding technology, Infinix's R&D team was able to ensure the integrity of the wick structure, greatly improving performance.

Front housing adaptation was also taken into account. In order to reduce the thermal resistance medium, Infinix's R&D team repeatedly evaluated the position of the front housing opening and the strength of its alloy material, resulting in front housing adaptation. Together, these key components make up Infinix's self developed 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber Liquid Cooling Technology.

With this technology embedded into Infinix smartphones, users can enjoy the benefit of superior performance when their device is under heavy load, allowing them to play games harder and faster, live-stream for longer and reap the rewards of a cooler, smoother running high performance smartphone.

Following its motto of "The Future is Now", Infinix will continue to develop its smartphone heat dissipation technology. Infinix will develop thinner VCs with more bumps, with more creative material processes, and even merge the smartphone middle frame and 3D VCC into one, or miniaturize the entire computer cooling module into the smartphone. Driven by a global vision, Infinix will continue to deliver amazing products to consumers with its strong innovation capabilities giving them the best possible smartphone within their price ranges.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013.

Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

[1] [2] [3]All data are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors.

