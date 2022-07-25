ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by MasTec (NYSE: MTZ). Stockholders will receive $10.50 in cash and 0.0483 shares of MasTec common stock for each share of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

