CUADRILLA CAPITAL ACQUIRES CHARTBEAT

Strategic growth investment in leading content analytics SaaS platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Chartbeat, Inc. ("Chartbeat" or the "Company"). Chartbeat will continue to be led by John Saroff, CEO. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(PRNewswire)

Chartbeat is a leading content analytics SaaS platform, serving the largest digital media organizations in the world, including The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, BBC, ESPN and UOL. Chartbeat provides real-time insights, historical benchmarking, optimization and reporting to increase audience growth, subscriber revenue and the impact of editorial workflows.

"Our partnership with Cuadrilla marks a key milestone for Chartbeat as we continue to scale and grow," said John Saroff, CEO of Chartbeat. "As content creation proliferates, media companies are faced with the challenge of how best to draw and engage users. Our mission is to enable meaningful stories to thrive by helping organizations build deep connections with their audiences – all in real-time. Cuadrilla's sponsorship provides us with the support and resources to accelerate our strategic roadmap in service of our customers through product innovation and market expansion."

"Chartbeat has become a proven industry force and we are thrilled to support the Company in its next phase of growth," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "Our investment in Chartbeat underscores our commitment to investing in category-defining software platforms, and we believe Chartbeat is well-positioned to continue growing its leadership position in the content analytics and media operations markets. Chartbeat is led by an exceptionally talented team, and we look forward to supporting the organization in pursuing both organic and inorganic expansion opportunities while delivering significant value to the Company's global customer base."

"Attracting and retaining audience attention remains the highest priority for media enterprises, particularly in light of the shift from advertising to subscription-based revenue models," said Eric Hinkle, Operating Partner at Cuadrilla. "Chartbeat serves as a mission-critical system of engagement for these organizations, as evidenced by the hundreds of millions of people reading a piece of content, every day, that has been tailored and curated with Chartbeat's solution suite. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to further produce innovation and success for customers."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. Advsr served as financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer served as legal advisor to Chartbeat.

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com .

About Chartbeat

Chartbeat is a leading content analytics SaaS platform serving the world's largest media enterprises. Chartbeat's real-time and historical dashboards, experimentation and in-page optimization tools, robust reporting, and more help the content and audience teams understand, measure and build business value from the attention earned by their content. For more information, visit www.chartbeat.com .

Media Contact:

Cuadrilla Capital

Michael Richards

michael@cuadrillacapital.com

Investor Contact:

Pacenote Capital

Sam Cannon

scannon@pacenotecapital.com

Related Links

www.chartbeat.com

www.cuadrillacapital.com

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cuadrilla Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cuadrilla Capital